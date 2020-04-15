Arrest in connection with Carrick fire

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into a car fire in Carrick on Suir last month.

The criminal damage incident occurred at a house in Mountain View on the night of March 25th, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

This morning, a search warrant was executed at a house in Waterford and was attended by Clonmel and Waterford Gardai as well as members of the Armed Support Unit.

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned at Clonmel Garda Station.