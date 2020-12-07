Appeal for witnesses following Clonmel burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a business premises in Clonmel late last week.

They are appealing for information in relation to the incident at a veterinary practice in the town.

Inspector Alma Molloy is heading up the investigation.

“The burglary occurred the Southview Veterinary Clinic in Irishtown at quarter to midnight on Friday night last.”

“A male wearing dark clothes, a hoody, a face-mask and gloves was seen walking around the premises and then entered through the roof.”

“He stole a small amount of cash and left through the back door. We’re just looking for anyone who may have seen anything or seen anybody suspicious walking around the premises to contact us here at Clonmel Garda station on 052 6123294.”