Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash on the N24 near Clonmel last night.

A man in his 20s was killed in the collision between a truck and a car at Ballingarrane at around 8pm.

The road remains closed as to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says the area would have been busy and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.