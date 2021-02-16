Appeal for witnesses to Clonmel burglary

Gardaí are treating as connected incidents a house burglary and attempted car theft in Clonmel last night.

Early on Monday evening on the Glenconnor Road near South Tipp General Hospital, a man in his late 20s, of medium build, was disturbed at the scene of a house burglary.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to two people seen cycling on the road at around 10.15pm last night, before an attempt was made to steal a car at the same residence as the original burglary.

Superintendent Willie Leahy says they’re very eager to speak to any witnesses.

“They entered a person’s house between 5.30 and 6pm – an invasion of someone’s privacy.”

“They returned again at 10.50pm to take the persons car – thankfully they didn’t succeed in doing that. The alarm went off at that stage so maybe that might refresh peoples mind as well hearing a car alarm going off along that road.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.