A man has been hospitalised following an apparent assault in Cashel.

Investigations are underway into the incident which happened at McDonagh Court late yesterday evening.

A man in his 50s is said to have suffered injuries to his head and arm.

The scene has been examined by Gardaí.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 7445630 or Cashel Gardaí on 062 62866.