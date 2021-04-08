Anger at vandalism in Thurles

An act of vandalism at Thurles Town Park is under investigation after posters marking Autism Awareness were pulled down and destroyed.

There has been widespread condemnation of the vandalism which follows what local people claim is an increase in anti-social behaviour at the park.

Posters with positive and affirmative messages were posted throughout Thurles town Park on Saturday to mark the start of Autism Awareness Month.

But yesterday, its understand that a group of people, consisting of 2 adults and 2 teenagers were openly drinking alcohol in the park began tearing the posters and only stopped when approached by a member of the public.

Speaking on Tipp Today, local Councillor Jim Ryan who was involved in putting up the posters, said that while it’s a tough time for young people, what happened in Thurles is unacceptable.

“I know kids are frustrated, I know they can’t go training or play matches, they can’t meet up with their friends. Going down to a town park with your parents or with adults and drinking and just tearing down as an act of vandalism posters that were put up in recognition of April being Autism Awareness Month – as far as I’m concerned that’s no excuse and I won’t accept it and the Guards won’t accept it.”

Investigations in to the incident are ongoing and the posters will be replaced today.