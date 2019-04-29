5th day of deliberations in Tipperary murder trial

The jurors in Patrick Quirke’s murder trial will begin their fifth day of deliberations today.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore in Tipperary denies murdering local DJ Bobby Ryan sometime between June 3rd 2011 and April 30th 2013.

The prosecution claims he did so in an attempt to rekindle an affair with his ex-lover Mary Lowry, who was in a relationship with Mr. Ryan.

Mr. Quirke’s barrister has accused the other side of presenting a case based on theory with no evidence to back it up.

The jury has now been deliberating for eleven hours.