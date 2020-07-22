5 campers or caravans stolen in Tipp over 18 months

Tipperary recorded the highest number of caravans or campers stolen in Ireland in the last year and a half.

In all 43 caravans and campervans have been stolen across the country over the past 18 months – including 13 during Covid-19.

It has led Gardai to issue an appeal to owners to be careful where they park.

The Garda Park Smart appeal comes as the number of ‘staycations’ is expected to increase dramatically this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The force says 43 caravan and campervan thefts have been recorded since January 2019 – 13 have been stolen since March, when lockdown began.

Tipperary and Meath have had the highest number of thefts, followed by Laois/Offaly, Clare and Limerick.

The vehicles values ranged from €1,000 to €30,000.

As part of their new campaign, Gardai are encouraging all owners to take extra security measures by using tracker devices, wheel clamps and alarms.

They’re also asking people to park in well lit areas, keep doors and windows locked and not to leave valuables in plain sight.