All 4 arrested in connection with Mullinahone shooting released

The two men arrested yesterday in connection with an incident near Mullinahone earlier this week have been released from custody.

At about 10.30 on Monday night Gardaí were called to the home in the Clashbeg area of Mullinahone after shots were fired.

A man in his early-20s was arrested that night but was subsequently released with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A second man who was arrested on Tuesday evening was also released.

Two men in their 20s were taken into custody yesterday in connection with the same incident.

They were detained for a time at Clonmel Garda Station but have also been released from custody.

No-one was injured in the incident on Monday night following which a number of legally held firearms were seized by Gardaí.