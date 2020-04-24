Crime down across most categories in Tipperary, but up in one or two

While crime is down across most categories in Tipperary since the lockdown began, there has been an increase in some.

Local Gardaí say the likes of thefts and domestic burglaries have seen a drastic decrease in the last number of weeks.

However, there have been a number of commercial burglaries.

Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer has told Tipp FM that it’s likely due to the fact that so many businesses are closed up at the moment:

“The advice to people at this time is to review your security and, if you can, remove valuable items or certainly secure them within your business.

“You should upgrade now and have a look at your key-holders and your alarms and your CCTV cameras – see if they’re working properly.

“And if you do need advice I can be contacted here at Thurles Garda Station and the advice is free and important.”

Sergeant O’Dwyer also outlined that incidents of domestic violence have also increased, which he says was unfortunately to be expeced with more people staying indoors.

If you are in need of help, you can contact any Garda station or Women’s Aid’s national helpline, 1800 341 900.