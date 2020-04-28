Creche fees could be decreased

Creche fees could drop under a plan to set up a public childcare system as part of a new programme for government.

The proposal being considered would include a pre-school scheme, full day and after school care provided and could cost parents €100 per child a week.

Under the plan, the state would continue to fund childcare workers wages when the pandemic ends.

Providers would lose subsidies for existing childcare schemes and would be required to reduce their fees.

Fianna Fail spokesperson on children and youth affairs Anne Rabbitte says it’s envisaged providers would be invited to participate in a pilot scheme a first.

She said the industry is asking for the wage subsidy scheme to stay in place and this could be a good opportunity for a pilot scheme to emerge from all of this.