Covid testing underway at UL after Case Rise

On campus Covid-19 testing will take place at the University of Limerick this week following a rise in case numbers in the Castletroy area.

It’s believed that the rise is associated with students living in off-campus accommodation, with Public Health Mid-West stating that it’s “largely based around simple household visits”.

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey is urging students to understand their own roles in keeping communities safe

Students at UL can register for a test without needing to display symptoms or identifying as a close contact.