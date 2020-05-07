COVID restrictions will lead to €15 million deficit for St Vincent de Paul, according to Tipperary president

The Tipperary man at the helm of St Vincent de Paul says that this is the biggest challenge they’ve faced in his time with the charity.

Kieran Stafford says the cancellation of on-street and church-gate collections and the closure of their charity shops means a loss of around €15 million to them this year alone.

They’re appealing to people to help out by making donations online.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he said it’s the only way they can stay providing the services they do for people:

“I think also what we are facing over the next few months and year will really test us all.

“I think back to the crash of 2008 where we would have seen people that were previously donors to us, who we were then helping.

“So I think we have rocky things ahead of us. There’s a lot of people who have lost their jobs, people who’ve had hours reduced, people who have amassed debt during this time because they’ve lost their income.

“We’re going to be there to help them.”

If you wish to make a donation to St Vincent de Paul, you can do so here.