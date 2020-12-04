Covid Incidence Rate in Cahir Among Lowest in the Country

The Covid-19 incidence rate in the Cahir Local Electoral Area is among the lowest in the country.

In the fortnight up until Monday night, the area had an incidence rate of less than five new cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 87.

The north of the county also has relatively low figures per 100,000 people, with Nenagh on 28, Roscrea – Templemore on 54 and Newport on 61.

Clonmel Local Electoral Area has the highest incidence rate in the county at 148 cases per 100,000 people over the two week period.

But concern has been expressed about Four regions in Co Donegal, which have 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 that are about three times the national average.

The Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Milford and Buncrana local electoral areas have between 250 and 289 cases per 100,000 people.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy believes Donegal’s rate is connected to the high case numbers in the North.