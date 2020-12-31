Covid compliant birthday celebrations planned for Templemore centenarian

Not even a global pandemic will prevent a local community from marking the 100th birthday of one of their much-loved neighbours!

Kitty Maher of Shanakill near Templemore becomes a Centenarian today and her friends, neighbours and relatives have organised a drive-by party in her honour.

It’s taking place at 2.30 this afternoon and even involves a pipe band.

Noel Joyce is one of those involved in organising it all.

“It’ll be led by members of the local Thomás McDonagh pipe band from Templemore and the Fire Brigade.”

“Then all the neighbours, friends and relations will drive past and blow the horns.”

“It’s a big occasion – her mother lived to be 104 and it was always here wish to reach that target or at least to reach 100 and she’s done that now.”