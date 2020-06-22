COVID-19: Two more deaths and four new cases– none in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total of 1,717 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 21 June the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Once again, in Tipperary there have been no new cases reported. The county’s total has remained at 541 for the last 12 evenings. In the last 14 days, there’s been just one case diagnosed.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.
“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:
“While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41% is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91%). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”
According to Amárach research, conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, there has been a further increase in the percentage of adults wearing face coverings, up from 34% last week to 41% this week, across all demographic groups.
- 48% of females and 33% of males report wearing a face covering in public places
- the majority (56%) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,379
|Total number hospitalised
|3,284
|Total number admitted to ICU
|431
|Total number of deaths
|1,459
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,161
|Number clusters notified
|1,069
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,970
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,502
|57.14
|Male
|10,847
|42.74
|Unknown
|30
|0.12
|Total
|25,379
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.67
|5 – 14
|326
|1.28
|15 – 24
|1883
|7.42
|25 – 34
|4254
|16.76
|35 – 44
|4469
|17.61
|45 – 54
|4560
|17.97
|55 – 64
|3243
|12.78
|65 – 74
|1801
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2287
|9.01
|85+
|2364
|9.31
|Unknown
|22
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|36.49
|Close contact with confirmed case
|61.13
|Travel abroad
|2.32
|Unknown
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.64
|5 – 14
|16
|0.49
|15 – 24
|70
|2.13
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|264
|8.04
|45 – 54
|444
|13.52
|55 – 64
|489
|14.89
|65 – 74
|576
|17.54
|75 – 84
|735
|22.38
|85+
|470
|14.31
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|174
|0.69
|Cavan
|862
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.45
|Cork
|1535
|6.05
|Donegal
|464
|1.83
|Dublin
|12267
|48.34
|Galway
|485
|1.91
|Kerry
|310
|1.22
|Kildare
|1443
|5.69
|Kilkenny
|354
|1.39
|Laois
|265
|1.04
|Leitrim
|78
|0.31
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.12
|Louth
|780
|3.07
|Mayo
|572
|2.25
|Meath
|807
|3.18
|Monaghan
|536
|2.11
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|344
|1.36
|Sligo
|125
|0.49
|Tipperary
|541
|2.13
|Waterford
|155
|0.61
|Westmeath
|672
|2.65
|Wexford
|216
|0.85
|Wicklow
|674
|2.66
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.