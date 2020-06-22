COVID-19: Two more deaths and four new cases– none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,717 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 21 June the HPSC has been notified of 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Once again, in Tipperary there have been no new cases reported. The county’s total has remained at 541 for the last 12 evenings. In the last 14 days, there’s been just one case diagnosed.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Yesterday, more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, the most in a single day according to the WHO.

“In Ireland, in the last 14 days over a third of new confirmed cases are in young people under the age of 35. This is not a disease that solely affects older people. No one is immune, everyone is responsible for limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“While it is encouraging to see an increase in the number of people wearing face coverings in public places, 41% is a significantly lower uptake when compared to our other recommended behaviours such as hand washing (92%) and physical distancing (91%). Face coverings should be worn when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, for instance in shops and on public transport.”

According to Amárach research, conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, there has been a further increase in the percentage of adults wearing face coverings, up from 34% last week to 41% this week, across all demographic groups.

  • 48% of females and 33% of males report wearing a face covering in public places
  • the majority (56%) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,379
Total number hospitalised 3,284
Total number admitted to ICU 431
Total number of deaths 1,459
Total number of healthcare workers 8,161
Number clusters notified 1,069
Cases associated with clusters 10,970
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,502 57.14
Male 10,847 42.74
Unknown 30 0.12
Total 25,379

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 170 0.67
5 – 14 326 1.28
15 – 24 1883 7.42
25 – 34 4254 16.76
35 – 44 4469 17.61
45 – 54 4560 17.97
55 – 64 3243 12.78
65 – 74 1801 7.1
75 – 84 2287 9.01
85+ 2364 9.31
Unknown 22 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 36.49
Close contact with confirmed case 61.13
Travel abroad 2.32
Unknown 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 21 0.64
5 – 14 16 0.49
15 – 24 70 2.13
25 – 34 197 6
35 – 44 264 8.04
45 – 54 444 13.52
55 – 64 489 14.89
65 – 74 576 17.54
75 – 84 735 22.38
85+ 470 14.31
Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 174 0.69
Cavan 862 3.4
Clare 369 1.45
Cork 1535 6.05
Donegal 464 1.83
Dublin 12267 48.34
Galway 485 1.91
Kerry 310 1.22
Kildare 1443 5.69
Kilkenny 354 1.39
Laois 265 1.04
Leitrim 78 0.31
Limerick 583 2.3
Longford 285 1.12
Louth 780 3.07
Mayo 572 2.25
Meath 807 3.18
Monaghan 536 2.11
Offaly 483 1.9
Roscommon 344 1.36
Sligo 125 0.49
Tipperary 541 2.13
Waterford 155 0.61
Westmeath 672 2.65
Wexford 216 0.85
Wicklow 674 2.66

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 20 June.