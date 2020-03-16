COVID-19: Tipperary cancellations, closures, and helpful community groups

Tipp FM has put together this guide to what events are cancelled, what businesses have notified us that they are closing, and groups that have been set up to help people.
If you would like to add an event/group to the list below, or notify us of changes being made to your business’s operating hours, simply email [email protected] with the information and your contact details for verification.
HELPFUL COMMUNITY GROUPS:
- Clonmel Covid 19 Community Help and Support
- Thurles Covid19 Community Response – contact Ciara on 089 4187584
- Newcastle Community Alert – contact 089 2487104
- Midlands / Kilkenny, Tipperary help and support group for Covid 19 virus
- ALONE have also launched a helpline for elderly people during this time – 0818 222 024
BUSINESSES:
*Pubs and bars around the country are being encouraged to close*
- As of Tuesday, 17th March, Lidl‘s seven stores across Tipperary will operate priority hours for elderly customers between 9am and 11am.
- Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh – closed until March 29th.
- Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea – closed until further notice.
- Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir – closed until further notice.
- Anner Hotel, Thurles – leisure facilities closed until March 30th.
- Clonmel Park Hotel – Wheat Bar & Bistro closed to the public.
- Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson, Thurles – physical offices closed, operating online.
- Boyles of Thurles – closed until further notice.
- CSC Gyms, Cahir, Cashel, and Clonmel – closed until further notice.
SPORT:
- GAA has suspended games across Tipperary and the rest of the country until March 29th.
- FAI has suspended games until March 29th.
- IRFU has suspended games until March 29th.
- Clonmel Town Football Club has closed the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Sports Complex.
RELIGIOUS:
- Diocese of Killaloe – no public masses taking place.
- Diocese of Cashel and Emly – no public masses taking place, but some churches may livestream.
- Diocese of Waterford and Lismore – no public masses taking place but local livestreams for the diocese can be found by following:
https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul
https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelstmarys
or https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s
- Tipp FM will be broadcasting a special St Patrick’s Day Mass at 9am, on-air and online.
SOCIAL:
- Social dancing across Tipperary has been suspended