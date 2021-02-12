Covid-19 in Tipp: Infection rates drop with lowest fortnightly figures in Cahir

Six of Tipperary’s eight Local Electoral Areas (LEA) recorded fewer than 50 new Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight.

Case numbers continue to drop in line with national trends, with Cahir seeing the lowest infection rate in the county at 115 cases per 100,000 people after 17 new cases in the fortnight up until Monday midnight.

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area continues to have the highest infection rate in Tipperary with 72 new cases and a 14-day rate of 332 cases per 100,000 people.

Tipperary LEA figures:

Nenagh: 72 (new cases) / 332 (cases per 100,000 people)

Newport: 46 / 281

Cashel-Tipperary: 70 / 256

Clonmel: 44 / 181

Carrick-on-Suir: 32 / 165

Thurles: 30 / 155

Roscrea-Templemore: 22 / 133

Cahir: 17 / 115