COVID-19: Three more deaths and six new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,738* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 30th June, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,477** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The total in Tipperary remains unchanged (543).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.

“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 2nd July) as it continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “In June, a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland were associated with travel. The balance of keeping the disease suppressed in Ireland will continue to be challenging as society and business reopens. Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and hse.ie.”

  • Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,738 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,477 confirmed cases reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,471
Total number hospitalised 3,298
Total number admitted to ICU 434
Total number of deaths 1,477
Total number of healthcare workers 8,215
Number clusters notified 1,687
Cases associated with clusters 12,385
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,554 57
Male 10,887 43
Unknown 30
Total 25,471

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 171 0.7
5 – 14 328 1.3
15 – 24 1896 7.4
25 – 34 4277 16.8
35 – 44 4484 17.6
45 – 54 4572 18
55 – 64 3251 12.8
65 – 74 1805 7.1
75 – 84 2295 9
85+ 2370 9.3
Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 35
Close contact with confirmed case 63
Travel abroad 2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 21 0.6
5 – 14 16 0.5
15 – 24 71 2.1
25 – 34 196 6
35 – 44 266 8.1
45 – 54 444 13.5
55 – 64 492 14.9
65 – 74 580 17.6
75 – 84 737 22.3
85+ 473 14.4
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 175 0.7
Cavan 862 3.4
Clare 368 1.5
Cork 1536 6
Donegal 465 1.8
Dublin 12254 48.1
Galway 485 1.9
Kerry 310 1.2
Kildare 1488 5.8
Kilkenny 355 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 80 0.3
Limerick 583 2.3
Longford 286 1.1
Louth 781 3.1
Mayo 572 2.3
Meath 808 3.2
Monaghan 538 2.1
Offaly 483 1.9
Roscommon 345 1.4
Sligo 141 0.5
Tipperary 543 2.1
Waterford 158 0.6
Westmeath 672 2.6
Wexford 217 0.9
Wicklow 701 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.