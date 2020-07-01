COVID-19: Three more deaths and six new cases – none in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.
There has now been a total of 1,738* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 30th June, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,477** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The total in Tipperary remains unchanged (543).
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.
“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.
“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday 2nd July) as it continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “In June, a total of 31 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland were associated with travel. The balance of keeping the disease suppressed in Ireland will continue to be challenging as society and business reopens. Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and hse.ie.”
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,738 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,477 confirmed cases reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,471
|Total number hospitalised
|3,298
|Total number admitted to ICU
|434
|Total number of deaths
|1,477
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,215
|Number clusters notified
|1,687
|Cases associated with clusters
|12,385
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,554
|57
|Male
|10,887
|43
|Unknown
|30
|Total
|25,471
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|171
|0.7
|5 – 14
|328
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1896
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4277
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4484
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4572
|18
|55 – 64
|3251
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1805
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2295
|9
|85+
|2370
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|35
|Close contact with confirmed case
|63
|Travel abroad
|2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.6
|5 – 14
|16
|0.5
|15 – 24
|71
|2.1
|25 – 34
|196
|6
|35 – 44
|266
|8.1
|45 – 54
|444
|13.5
|55 – 64
|492
|14.9
|65 – 74
|580
|17.6
|75 – 84
|737
|22.3
|85+
|473
|14.4
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.7
|Cavan
|862
|3.4
|Clare
|368
|1.5
|Cork
|1536
|6
|Donegal
|465
|1.8
|Dublin
|12254
|48.1
|Galway
|485
|1.9
|Kerry
|310
|1.2
|Kildare
|1488
|5.8
|Kilkenny
|355
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|80
|0.3
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|286
|1.1
|Louth
|781
|3.1
|Mayo
|572
|2.3
|Meath
|808
|3.2
|Monaghan
|538
|2.1
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|345
|1.4
|Sligo
|141
|0.5
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|Waterford
|158
|0.6
|Westmeath
|672
|2.6
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|701
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 29 June.