Covid-19: Three further deaths and 34 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.
There has now been a total of 1,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Thursday 16 July, the HPSC has been notified of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,730* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,730 confirmed cases reflects this.)
The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,696
|Total number hospitalised
|3,339
|Total number admitted to ICU
|437
|Total number of deaths
|1,493
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,326
|Number clusters notified
|2,101
|Cases associated with clusters
|13,557
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,681
|57.1
|Male
|10,988
|42.8
|Unknown
|27
|0.1
|Total
|25,696
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|180
|5 – 14
|336
|15 – 24
|1947
|25 – 34
|4338
|35 – 44
|4521
|45 – 54
|4599
|55 – 64
|3267
|65 – 74
|1816
|75 – 84
|2300
|85+
|2372
|Unknown
|20
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|32
|Close contact with confirmed case
|65.6
|Travel abroad
|2.4
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|23
|5 – 14
|17
|15 – 24
|75
|25 – 34
|198
|35 – 44
|274
|45 – 54
|448
|55 – 64
|497
|65 – 74
|586
|75 – 84
|744
|85+
|476
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|177
|0.7
|Cavan
|866
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.4
|Cork
|1554
|6.1
|Donegal
|471
|1.8
|Dublin
|12342
|48
|Galway
|489
|1.9
|Kerry
|316
|1.2
|Kildare
|1517
|5.9
|Kilkenny
|356
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|589
|2.3
|Longford
|287
|1.1
|Louth
|790
|3.1
|Mayo
|573
|2.2
|Meath
|817
|3.2
|Monaghan
|540
|2.1
|Offaly
|485
|1.9
|Roscommon
|346
|1.4
|Sligo
|148
|0.6
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|Waterford
|166
|0.7
|Westmeath
|676
|2.6
|Wexford
|223
|0.9
|Wicklow
|709
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.