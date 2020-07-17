Covid-19: Three further deaths and 34 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

As of midnight Thursday 16 July, the HPSC has been notified of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,730* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,730 confirmed cases reflects this.)

The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.