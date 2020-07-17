Covid-19: Three further deaths and 34 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,752 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 16 July, the HPSC has been notified of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,730* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,730 confirmed cases reflects this.)

The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,696
Total number hospitalised 3,339
Total number admitted to ICU 437
Total number of deaths 1,493
Total number of healthcare workers 8,326
Number clusters notified 2,101
Cases associated with clusters 13,557
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,681 57.1
Male 10,988 42.8
Unknown 27 0.1
Total 25,696

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 180
5 – 14 336
15 – 24 1947
25 – 34 4338
35 – 44 4521
45 – 54 4599
55 – 64 3267
65 – 74 1816
75 – 84 2300
85+ 2372
Unknown 20

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 32
Close contact with confirmed case 65.6
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 23
5 – 14 17
15 – 24 75
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 448
55 – 64 497
65 – 74 586
75 – 84 744
85+ 476
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 177 0.7
Cavan 866 3.4
Clare 369 1.4
Cork 1554 6.1
Donegal 471 1.8
Dublin 12342 48
Galway 489 1.9
Kerry 316 1.2
Kildare 1517 5.9
Kilkenny 356 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 82 0.3
Limerick 589 2.3
Longford 287 1.1
Louth 790 3.1
Mayo 573 2.2
Meath 817 3.2
Monaghan 540 2.1
Offaly 485 1.9
Roscommon 346 1.4
Sligo 148 0.6
Tipperary 543 2.1
Waterford 166 0.7
Westmeath 676 2.6
Wexford 223 0.9
Wicklow 709 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 15 July.