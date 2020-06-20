COVID-19: Three deaths and 22 cases, but none for Tipperary

For the 10th evening in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tipperary.

The county’s total is still 541. There was just one case diagnosed in the Premier County in the last 14 days.

Nationally however, two more Covid-19 patients have died and 22 people in the Republic have contracted the disease.

It brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,715.

25,374 people are now known to have been infected — with the Chief Medical Officer warning there could easily be a resurgence of the virus.

Commenting on today’s data, Dr Tony Holohan said “the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk.”

This evening’s full statement from the HPSC is below:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,715* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,715 deaths reflects this.)

As of midnight Friday 19 June the HPSC has been notified of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,374** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 cases. The figure of 25,374 cases reflects this.)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,352 Total number hospitalised 3,280 Total number admitted to ICU 419 Total number of deaths 1,457 Total number of healthcare workers 8,152 Number clusters notified 1,033 Cases associated with clusters 10,877 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,487 57.14 Male 10,835 42.74 Unknown 30 0.12 Total 25,352

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 170 0.67 5 – 14 326 1.29 15 – 24 1878 7.41 25 – 34 4249 16.76 35 – 44 4464 17.61 45 – 54 4557 17.97 55 – 64 3240 12.78 65 – 74 1799 7.1 75 – 84 2286 9.02 85+ 2361 9.31 Unknown 22 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 36.95% Close contact with confirmed case 60.69% Travel abroad 2.31% Unknown 0.06%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 21 0.64 5 – 14 16 0.49 15 – 24 70 2.13 25 – 34 197 6.01 35 – 44 263 8.02 45 – 54 443 13.51 55 – 64 488 14.88 65 – 74 576 17.56 75 – 84 735 22.41 85+ 469 14.3 Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 173 0.68 Cavan 860 3.39 Clare 369 1.46 Cork 1535 6.05 Donegal 464 1.83 Dublin 12257 48.35 Galway 485 1.91 Kerry 310 1.22 Kildare 1439 5.68 Kilkenny 353 1.39 Laois 264 1.04 Leitrim 78 0.31 Limerick 583 2.3 Longford 285 1.12 Louth 779 3.07 Mayo 571 2.25 Meath 806 3.18 Monaghan 536 2.11 Offaly 482 1.9 Roscommon 344 1.36 Sligo 125 0.49 Tipperary 541 2.13 Waterford 155 0.61 Westmeath 670 2.64 Wexford 216 0.85 Wicklow 672 2.65