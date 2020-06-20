COVID-19: Three deaths and 22 cases, but none for Tipperary

For the 10th evening in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tipperary.
The county’s total is still 541. There was just one case diagnosed in the Premier County in the last 14 days.
Nationally however, two more Covid-19 patients have died and 22 people in the Republic have contracted the disease.
It brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,715.
25,374 people are now known to have been infected — with the Chief Medical Officer warning there could easily be a resurgence of the virus.
Commenting on today’s data, Dr Tony Holohan said “the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk.”
This evening’s full statement from the HPSC is below:
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total of 1,715* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,715 deaths reflects this.)
As of midnight Friday 19 June the HPSC has been notified of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,374** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 16 cases. The figure of 25,374 cases reflects this.)
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that COVID-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.
“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”
|Total number of cases
|25,352
|Total number hospitalised
|3,280
|Total number admitted to ICU
|419
|Total number of deaths
|1,457
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,152
|Number clusters notified
|1,033
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,877
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,487
|57.14
|Male
|10,835
|42.74
|Unknown
|30
|0.12
|Total
|25,352
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.67
|5 – 14
|326
|1.29
|15 – 24
|1878
|7.41
|25 – 34
|4249
|16.76
|35 – 44
|4464
|17.61
|45 – 54
|4557
|17.97
|55 – 64
|3240
|12.78
|65 – 74
|1799
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2286
|9.02
|85+
|2361
|9.31
|Unknown
|22
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.
|Community transmission
|36.95%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60.69%
|Travel abroad
|2.31%
|Unknown
|0.06%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.64
|5 – 14
|16
|0.49
|15 – 24
|70
|2.13
|25 – 34
|197
|6.01
|35 – 44
|263
|8.02
|45 – 54
|443
|13.51
|55 – 64
|488
|14.88
|65 – 74
|576
|17.56
|75 – 84
|735
|22.41
|85+
|469
|14.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|173
|0.68
|Cavan
|860
|3.39
|Clare
|369
|1.46
|Cork
|1535
|6.05
|Donegal
|464
|1.83
|Dublin
|12257
|48.35
|Galway
|485
|1.91
|Kerry
|310
|1.22
|Kildare
|1439
|5.68
|Kilkenny
|353
|1.39
|Laois
|264
|1.04
|Leitrim
|78
|0.31
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.12
|Louth
|779
|3.07
|Mayo
|571
|2.25
|Meath
|806
|3.18
|Monaghan
|536
|2.11
|Offaly
|482
|1.9
|Roscommon
|344
|1.36
|Sligo
|125
|0.49
|Tipperary
|541
|2.13
|Waterford
|155
|0.61
|Westmeath
|670
|2.64
|Wexford
|216
|0.85
|Wicklow
|672
|2.65
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 18 June.