COVID-19: Three more deaths and 10 new cases– none in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total of 1,720 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 22 June the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,391* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,391 confirmed cases reflects this.)
Once again, in Tipperary there have been no new cases reported. The county’s total has remained at 541 for the last 13 evenings.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
As of midnight Monday 22 June, 404,989 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“While we now have a robust testing system in place. The success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.
“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,381
|Total number hospitalised
|3,285
|Total number admitted to ICU
|434
|Total number of deaths
|1,461
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,172
|Number clusters notified
|1,100
|Cases associated with clusters
|11,050
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,502
|57.14
|Male
|10,849
|42.74
|Unknown
|30
|0.12
|Total
|25,381
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.67
|5 – 14
|326
|1.28
|15 – 24
|1884
|7.42
|25 – 34
|4255
|16.76
|35 – 44
|4468
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4562
|17.97
|55 – 64
|3243
|12.78
|65 – 74
|1801
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2287
|9.01
|85+
|2363
|9.31
|Unknown
|22
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|35.97
|Close contact with confirmed case
|61.69
|Travel abroad
|2.33
|Unknown
|0.01
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.64
|5 – 14
|16
|0.49
|15 – 24
|70
|2.13
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|264
|8.04
|45 – 54
|444
|13.52
|55 – 64
|489
|14.89
|65 – 74
|577
|17.56
|75 – 84
|736
|22.4
|85+
|469
|14.28
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.69
|Cavan
|861
|3.39
|Clare
|369
|1.45
|Cork
|1535
|6.05
|Donegal
|464
|1.83
|Dublin
|12238
|48.22
|Galway
|485
|1.91
|Kerry
|310
|1.22
|Kildare
|1467
|5.78
|Kilkenny
|353
|1.39
|Laois
|265
|1.04
|Leitrim
|78
|0.31
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.12
|Louth
|780
|3.07
|Mayo
|572
|2.25
|Meath
|807
|3.18
|Monaghan
|536
|2.11
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|345
|1.36
|Sligo
|125
|0.49
|Tipperary
|541
|2.13
|Waterford
|155
|0.61
|Westmeath
|672
|2.65
|Wexford
|216
|0.85
|Wicklow
|681
|2.68
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.