COVID-19: Three more deaths and 10 new cases– none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,720 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 22 June the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,391* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,391 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Once again, in Tipperary there have been no new cases reported. The county’s total has remained at 541 for the last 13 evenings.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

As of midnight Monday 22 June, 404,989 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“While we now have a robust testing system in place. The success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,381
Total number hospitalised 3,285
Total number admitted to ICU 434
Total number of deaths 1,461
Total number of healthcare workers 8,172
Number clusters notified 1,100
Cases associated with clusters 11,050
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,502 57.14
Male 10,849 42.74
Unknown 30 0.12
Total 25,381

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 170 0.67
5 – 14 326 1.28
15 – 24 1884 7.42
25 – 34 4255 16.76
35 – 44 4468 17.6
45 – 54 4562 17.97
55 – 64 3243 12.78
65 – 74 1801 7.1
75 – 84 2287 9.01
85+ 2363 9.31
Unknown 22 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 35.97
Close contact with confirmed case 61.69
Travel abroad 2.33
Unknown 0.01

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 21 0.64
5 – 14 16 0.49
15 – 24 70 2.13
25 – 34 197 6
35 – 44 264 8.04
45 – 54 444 13.52
55 – 64 489 14.89
65 – 74 577 17.56
75 – 84 736 22.4
85+ 469 14.28
Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 175 0.69
Cavan 861 3.39
Clare 369 1.45
Cork 1535 6.05
Donegal 464 1.83
Dublin 12238 48.22
Galway 485 1.91
Kerry 310 1.22
Kildare 1467 5.78
Kilkenny 353 1.39
Laois 265 1.04
Leitrim 78 0.31
Limerick 583 2.3
Longford 285 1.12
Louth 780 3.07
Mayo 572 2.25
Meath 807 3.18
Monaghan 536 2.11
Offaly 483 1.9
Roscommon 345 1.36
Sligo 125 0.49
Tipperary 541 2.13
Waterford 155 0.61
Westmeath 672 2.65
Wexford 216 0.85
Wicklow 681 2.68

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 21 June.