Covid 19 testing criteria changed as of this morning

The testing criteria for Covid-19 has changed from this morning.

People don’t have to be in an at-risk group to be checked, but need to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Chairman of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, Cillian de Gascun, is cautiously optimistic that new cases have been decreasing.

“So, ideally we would like to do a huge number of tests and have a very low positivity rate, because in essence what that reassures us of is that we’re finding the majority of cases in the community. It’s always possible that we won’t find 100%, but realistically for the next number of weeks and months, what we really want to do is to be able to find over 98-99% of circulating cases.”