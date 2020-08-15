Covid-19 testing of 170 mushroom farm staff gets underway in Golden

Covid-19 testing of 170 staff at a mushroom plant in west Tipperary is getting underway this morning.

The HSE worked with the Defence Forces yesterday evening to erect a temporary testing centre on the grounds of Golden Church after an outbreak was reported at Walsh Mushrooms in Golden.

It’s understood that as many as 11 workers have already tested positive, and the plant has suspended operations.

The company has said they will “use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure.”

Local councillor Michael Fitzgerald says the next 48 hours will be crucial:

“The worst case scenario, the HSE people told me yesterday evening, is that by Monday evening Tipperary could be closed down. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen and that in the next 48 hours, the results will be good and it won’t come to that.”

The HSE has informed Tipp FM this afternoon however that there no plans for restrictions to be reimposed in Tipperary.