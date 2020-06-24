COVID-19: Six more deaths and five new cases – two new cases in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 6 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,726 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 23 June the HPSC has been notified of 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases in Tipperary has risen to 543 – a rise of two on yesterday’s total. This is the first increase in the county total in two weeks.