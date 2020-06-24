COVID-19: Six more deaths and five new cases – two new cases in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 6 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total of 1,726 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 23 June the HPSC has been notified of 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The total number of cases in Tipperary has risen to 543 – a rise of two on yesterday’s total. This is the first increase in the county total in two weeks.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
As of midnight on 21 June, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,391
|Total number hospitalised
|3,292
|Total number admitted to ICU
|434
|Total number of deaths
|1,467
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,177
|Number clusters notified
|1,212
|Cases associated with clusters
|11,289
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,508
|57.14
|Male
|10,853
|42.74
|Unknown
|30
|0.12
|Total
|25,391
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.67
|5 – 14
|327
|1.29
|15 – 24
|1884
|7.42
|25 – 34
|4256
|16.76
|35 – 44
|4471
|17.61
|45 – 54
|4562
|17.97
|55 – 64
|3247
|12.79
|65 – 74
|1801
|7.09
|75 – 84
|2287
|9.01
|85+
|2364
|9.31
|Unknown
|22
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|35.50
|Close contact with confirmed case
|62.15
|Travel abroad
|2.33
|Unknown
|0.02
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.64
|5 – 14
|16
|0.49
|15 – 24
|70
|2.13
|25 – 34
|197
|5.98
|35 – 44
|265
|8.05
|45 – 54
|445
|13.52
|55 – 64
|490
|14.88
|65 – 74
|579
|17.59
|75 – 84
|737
|22.39
|85+
|470
|14.28
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.69
|Cavan
|861
|3.39
|Clare
|369
|1.45
|Cork
|1535
|6.05
|Donegal
|464
|1.83
|Dublin
|12218
|48.12
|Galway
|485
|1.91
|Kerry
|310
|1.22
|Kildare
|1476
|5.81
|Kilkenny
|354
|1.39
|Laois
|265
|1.04
|Leitrim
|78
|0.31
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.12
|Louth
|780
|3.07
|Mayo
|572
|2.25
|Meath
|808
|3.18
|Monaghan
|536
|2.11
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|345
|1.36
|Sligo
|125
|0.49
|Tipperary
|543
|2.14
|Waterford
|156
|0.61
|Westmeath
|672
|2.65
|Wexford
|216
|0.85
|Wicklow
|697
|2.75
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.