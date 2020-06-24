COVID-19: Six more deaths and five new cases – two new cases in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 6 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,726 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 23 June the HPSC has been notified of 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases in Tipperary has risen to 543 – a rise of two on yesterday’s total. This is the first increase in the county total in two weeks.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

As of midnight on 21 June, 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,391
Total number hospitalised 3,292
Total number admitted to ICU 434
Total number of deaths 1,467
Total number of healthcare workers 8,177
Number clusters notified 1,212
Cases associated with clusters 11,289
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,508 57.14
Male 10,853 42.74
Unknown 30 0.12
Total 25,391

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 170 0.67
5 – 14 327 1.29
15 – 24 1884 7.42
25 – 34 4256 16.76
35 – 44 4471 17.61
45 – 54 4562 17.97
55 – 64 3247 12.79
65 – 74 1801 7.09
75 – 84 2287 9.01
85+ 2364 9.31
Unknown 22 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 35.50
Close contact with confirmed case 62.15
Travel abroad 2.33
Unknown 0.02

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 21 0.64
5 – 14 16 0.49
15 – 24 70 2.13
25 – 34 197 5.98
35 – 44 265 8.05
45 – 54 445 13.52
55 – 64 490 14.88
65 – 74 579 17.59
75 – 84 737 22.39
85+ 470 14.28
Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 175 0.69
Cavan 861 3.39
Clare 369 1.45
Cork 1535 6.05
Donegal 464 1.83
Dublin 12218 48.12
Galway 485 1.91
Kerry 310 1.22
Kildare 1476 5.81
Kilkenny 354 1.39
Laois 265 1.04
Leitrim 78 0.31
Limerick 583 2.3
Longford 285 1.12
Louth 780 3.07
Mayo 572 2.25
Meath 808 3.18
Monaghan 536 2.11
Offaly 483 1.9
Roscommon 345 1.36
Sligo 125 0.49
Tipperary 543 2.14
Waterford 156 0.61
Westmeath 672 2.65
Wexford 216 0.85
Wicklow 697 2.75

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 22 June.