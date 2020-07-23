Covid-19 restrictions lead to cancellation of Clonmel open-air mass

The annual Mass at the Holy Year Cross overlooking Clonmel has been postponed.

The celebration normally takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend on the Comeragh Mountains behind the town.

However with the current government guidelines restricting the numbers allowed to gather outdoors at 200 the organising committee have decided not to go ahead this year.

They hope to reschedule the Mass to a later date if and when Phase 4 is implemented and that the numbers allowed at specific organised events increases significantly.

Almost 800 people attended last years Mass at the Holy Year Cross.