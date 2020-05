The future of the Covid-19 welfare payments will be known by the end of next week.

The pandemic unemployment payment and wage subsidy scheme are due to expire next month.

Almost 40% of people claiming the unemployment payment are financially better off than they were when in employment.

Many who are receiving the €350 payment were receiving less than €300 a week before the payment started.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they’re working on tidying up the scheme.