Covid-19: One more death & 85 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.
There has now been a total of 1,763* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 29th July, the HPSC has been notified of 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The total number of cases reported in Tipperary is 544 according to latest figures – which remains unchanged on 24 hours previously.
Of the cases notified today.
- 53 cases are men / 32 are women
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- 26 cases are located in Kildare, 18 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 9 in Laois, 7 in Limerick, 4 in Meath and the remainder are spread across 7 other counties.
- 39% of today’s cases are associated with close contacts of a confirmed case
- half are associated with outbreaks
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 30th July) to review Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly COVID-19 can remerge in our country.
“We are now at a crucial point in our response to COVID-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.
“COVID-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant.”
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks. We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus. We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point.”
Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE; “In order to maintain health services in areas outside of COVID-19, suppression of the disease in the community is paramount. By protecting yourself from the disease you are contributing to a patient’s ability to access other services. Protect our health service by following public health advice and stay safe from COVID-19.”
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,763 reflects this.
Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:
- distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
- activity – how you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
- time – the more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
- environment – being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
- symptoms – know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately
Public Health Advice for all citizensavailable here.
They are:
- a fever (high temperature – 38 degrees Celsius or above)
- a cough – this can be any kind of cough, not just dry
- shortness of breath or breathing difficulties
- loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
- flu-like symptoms
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
|Total number of cases
|25,942
|Total number hospitalised
|3,350
|Total number admitted to ICU
|438
|Total number of deaths
|1,506
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,407
|Number clusters notified
|2,303
|Cases associated with clusters
|13,944
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 July
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,799
|57
|Male
|11,115
|43
|Unknown
|28
|0.1
|Total
|25942
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 July
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|191
|5 – 14
|347
|15 – 24
|1985
|25 – 34
|4405
|35 – 44
|4563
|45 – 54
|4634
|55 – 64
|3286
|65 – 74
|1832
|75 – 84
|2305
|85+
|2373
|Unknown
|21
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 July
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|32
|Close contact with confirmed case
|66
|Travel abroad
|2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 July
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|24
|5 – 14
|18
|15 – 24
|76
|25 – 34
|198
|35 – 44
|274
|45 – 54
|451
|55 – 64
|499
|65 – 74
|587
|75 – 84
|745
|85+
|477
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 July
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since yesterday
|Carlow
|179
|0.7
|No change
|Cavan
|868
|3.4
|No change
|Clare
|380
|1.5
|No change
|Cork
|1563
|6
|No change
|Donegal
|473
|1.8
|No change
|Dublin
|12487
|48.1
|+7
|Galway
|495
|1.9
|No change
|Kerry
|317
|1.2
|No change
|Kildare
|1543
|5.9
|+2
|Kilkenny
|357
|1.4
|+1
|Laois
|273
|1
|+2
|Leitrim
|84
|0.3
|No change
|Limerick
|592
|2.3
|+1
|Longford
|288
|1.1
|No change
|Louth
|793
|3.1
|No change
|Mayo
|576
|2.2
|No change
|Meath
|826
|3.2
|No change
|Monaghan
|541
|2.1
|No change
|Offaly
|487
|1.9
|No change
|Roscommon
|346
|1.3
|No change
|Sligo
|149
|0.6
|+1
|Tipperary
|544
|2.1
|No change
|Waterford
|166
|0.6
|No change
|Westmeath
|679
|2.6
|+1
|Wexford
|223
|0.9
|No change
|Wicklow
|713
|2.8
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 28 July