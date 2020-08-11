Covid-19: One more death & 35 new cases

Michael Brophy
There has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,773 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 10 August, the HPSC has been notified of 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 26,801* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 26,801 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 15 are men and 18 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • 24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 5 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 6 are in Carlow, 5 in Clare, and the remaining 24 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Notes to the Editor:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

  • Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
  • Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
  • Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
  • Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
  • Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 26,767
Total number hospitalised 3,372
Total number admitted to ICU 439
Total number of deaths 1,515
Total number of healthcare workers 8,467
Number clusters notified 2,334
Cases associated with clusters 14,476
Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 9 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 15,128 56.5
Male 11,611 43.4
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 26,767

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 9 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 229
5 – 14 399
15 – 24 2,124
25 – 34 4,623
35 – 44 4,719
45 – 54 4,761
55 – 64 3,343
65 – 74 1,855
75 – 84 2,316
85+ 2,377
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 9 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 30.7
Close contact with confirmed case 66.6
Travel abroad 2.5

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 9 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 24
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 77
25 – 34 201
35 – 44 276
45 – 54 454
55 – 64 501
65 – 74 593
75 – 84 750
85+ 477
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 9 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since previous day
Carlow 185 0.7 No change
Cavan 881 3.3 No change
Clare 406 1.5 +3
Cork 1,585 5.9 +3
Donegal 492 1.8 +2
Dublin 12,624 47.2 +7
Galway 501 1.9 +1
Kerry 320 1.2 +2
Kildare 1,864 7 +19
Kilkenny 359 1.3 No change
Laois 341 1.3 +2
Leitrim 85 0.3 No change
Limerick 627 2.3 +7
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 799 3 No change
Mayo 584 2.2 No change
Meath 845 3.2 No change
Monaghan 543 2 No change
Offaly 583 2.2 +9
Roscommon 347 1.3 No change
Sligo 153 0.6 No change
Tipperary 546 2 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 682 2.6 No change
Wexford 244 0.9 No change
Wicklow 717 2.7 +1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 9 August.