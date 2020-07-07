COVID-19: One more death and 24 new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,742 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 6th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,538* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total in Tipperary remains at 542. The last recorded increase in cases in the county was on June 22nd.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of 5pm this evening, the Covid Tracker App had approximately 545,000 downloads. This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to COVID-19 to date.

“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to COVID-19.”

  • Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 17 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,538 confirmed cases reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,514
Total number hospitalised 3,307
Total number admitted to ICU 436
Total number of deaths 1,482
Total number of healthcare workers 8,237
Number clusters notified 1,827
Cases associated with clusters 12,848
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,572 57.1
Male 10,912 42.8
Unknown 30 0.1
Total 25,514

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 175 0.7
5 – 14 330 1.3
15 – 24 1903 7.5
25 – 34 4289 16.8
35 – 44 4491 17.6
45 – 54 4577 17.9
55 – 64 3256 12.8
65 – 74 1805 7.1
75 – 84 2296 9
85+ 2370 9.3
Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 33
Close contact with confirmed case 64.6
Travel abroad 2.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 22 0.7
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 73 2.2
25 – 34 197 6
35 – 44 267 8.1
45 – 54 446 13.5
55 – 64 491 14.9
65 – 74 579 17.5
75 – 84 741 22.4
85+ 472 14.3
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 175 0.7
Cavan 864 3.4
Clare 368 1.4
Cork 1542 6
Donegal 466 1.8
Dublin 12255 48
Galway 486 1.9
Kerry 311 1.2
Kildare 1498 5.9
Kilkenny 356 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 82 0.3
Limerick 587 2.3
Longford 287 1.1
Louth 782 3.1
Mayo 572 2.2
Meath 811 3.2
Monaghan 538 2.1
Offaly 486 1.9
Roscommon 346 1.4
Sligo 146 0.6
Tipperary 542 2.1
Waterford 158 0.6
Westmeath 674 2.6
Wexford 218 0.9
Wicklow 699 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.