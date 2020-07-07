COVID-19: One more death and 24 new cases – none in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.
There has now been a total of 1,742 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 6th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,538* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The total in Tipperary remains at 542. The last recorded increase in cases in the county was on June 22nd.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of 5pm this evening, the Covid Tracker App had approximately 545,000 downloads. This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to COVID-19 to date.
“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.
“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to COVID-19.”
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 17 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,538 confirmed cases reflects this.
|Total number of cases
|25,514
|Total number hospitalised
|3,307
|Total number admitted to ICU
|436
|Total number of deaths
|1,482
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,237
|Number clusters notified
|1,827
|Cases associated with clusters
|12,848
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,572
|57.1
|Male
|10,912
|42.8
|Unknown
|30
|0.1
|Total
|25,514
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|175
|0.7
|5 – 14
|330
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1903
|7.5
|25 – 34
|4289
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4491
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4577
|17.9
|55 – 64
|3256
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1805
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2296
|9
|85+
|2370
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|33
|Close contact with confirmed case
|64.6
|Travel abroad
|2.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|22
|0.7
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|73
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|267
|8.1
|45 – 54
|446
|13.5
|55 – 64
|491
|14.9
|65 – 74
|579
|17.5
|75 – 84
|741
|22.4
|85+
|472
|14.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.7
|Cavan
|864
|3.4
|Clare
|368
|1.4
|Cork
|1542
|6
|Donegal
|466
|1.8
|Dublin
|12255
|48
|Galway
|486
|1.9
|Kerry
|311
|1.2
|Kildare
|1498
|5.9
|Kilkenny
|356
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|587
|2.3
|Longford
|287
|1.1
|Louth
|782
|3.1
|Mayo
|572
|2.2
|Meath
|811
|3.2
|Monaghan
|538
|2.1
|Offaly
|486
|1.9
|Roscommon
|346
|1.4
|Sligo
|146
|0.6
|Tipperary
|542
|2.1
|Waterford
|158
|0.6
|Westmeath
|674
|2.6
|Wexford
|218
|0.9
|Wicklow
|699
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 July.