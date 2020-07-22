Covid-19: One more death & 17 new cases – no new cases in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,754 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 21 July, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The figure in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,802
Total number hospitalised 3,340
Total number admitted to ICU 438
Total number of deaths 1,497
Total number of healthcare workers 8,355
Number clusters notified 2,153
Cases associated with clusters 13,669
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,725 57.1
Male 11,049 42.8
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 25,802

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 183
5 – 14 340
15 – 24 1965
25 – 34 4359
35 – 44 4536
45 – 54 4618
55 – 64 3279
65 – 74 1826
75 – 84 2303
85+ 2372
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.7
Close contact with confirmed case 65.8
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 22
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 75
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 447
55 – 64 497
65 – 74 587
75 – 84 745
85+ 476
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 179 0.7 +1
Cavan 867 3.4 No change
Clare 369 1.4 No change
Cork 1560 6.1 +3
Donegal 472 1.8 No change
Dublin 12411 48.1 +21
Galway 492 1.9 No change
Kerry 316 1.2 No change
Kildare 1525 5.9 +1
Kilkenny 356 1.4 No change
Laois 267 1 +1
Leitrim 83 0.3 No change
Limerick 590 2.3 +1
Longford 287 1.1 No change
Louth 791 3.1 No change
Mayo 574 2.2 No change
Meath 822 3.2 +5
Monaghan 541 2.1 +1
Offaly 487 1.9 +1
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 148 0.6 No change
Tipperary 543 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 676 2.6 No change
Wexford 223 0.9 No change
Wicklow 711 2.8 +1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 20 July.