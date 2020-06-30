COVID-19: One more death and 11 new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,736 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 29 June, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total in Tipperary has remained unchanged at 543.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

As of midnight Monday 29 June, 429,698 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 24,607 tests were carried out. 116 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,462
Total number hospitalised 3,295
Total number admitted to ICU 434
Total number of deaths 1,475
Total number of healthcare workers 8,208
Number clusters notified 1,429
Cases associated with clusters 11,858
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 28 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,550 57.1
Male 10,882 42.7
Unknown 30 0.1
Total 25,462

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 28 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 172 0.7
5 – 14 327 1.3
15 – 24 1894 7.4
25 – 34 4273 16.8
35 – 44 4483 17.6
45 – 54 4570 18
55 – 64 3251 12.8
65 – 74 1805 7.1
75 – 84 2295 9
85+ 2370 9.3
Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 28 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 34.8
Close contact with confirmed case 62.9
Travel abroad 2.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 28 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 21 0.6
5 – 14 16 0.5
15 – 24 69 2.1
25 – 34 196 6
35 – 44 266 8.1
45 – 54 444 13.5
55 – 64 492 14.9
65 – 74 580 17.6
75 – 84 736 22.3
85+ 473 14.4
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 28 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 175 0.7
Cavan 862 3.4
Clare 369 1.5
Cork 1536 6
Donegal 465 1.8
Dublin 12250 48.1
Galway 485 1.9
Kerry 310 1.2
Kildare 1487 5.8
Kilkenny 355 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 79 0.3
Limerick 583 2.3
Longford 286 1.1
Louth 781 3.1
Mayo 572 2.3
Meath 808 3.2
Monaghan 538 2.1
Offaly 483 1.9
Roscommon 345 1.4
Sligo 138 0.5
Tipperary 543 2.1
Waterford 157 0.6
Westmeath 672 2.6
Wexford 217 0.9
Wicklow 701 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 28 June.