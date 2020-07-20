Covid-19: No new deaths and six new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

There were no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 19 July, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543, with the last recorded increase in the county on July 6th.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270.

Of these:

  • males 43% / females 57%
  • median age is 34 years old; 69% of these cases were under 45 years of age
  • 20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 55%, Kildare 10%, Cork 6%. All other counties were 5% or less.

The latest episode of the Department of Health Podcast is available online: Episode 3: ‘Nurses versus Covid: The Reality from the Frontline’.”

Notes to the Editor:

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health show 70% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 2,100 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:

  • 94% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 4% saying they wear a face most of the time
  • 37% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping, up from 26% last week and 30% say they wear a face covering most of the time
  • three quarters (75%) think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,760
Total number hospitalised 3,343
Total number admitted to ICU 437
Total number of deaths 1,495
Total number of healthcare workers 8,342
Number clusters notified 2,146
Cases associated with clusters 13,630
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,713 57.1
Male 11,019 42.8
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 25,760

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 183
5 – 14 337
15 – 24 1960
25 – 34 4353
35 – 44 4530
45 – 54 4605
55 – 64 3273
65 – 74 1824
75 – 84 2302
85+ 2372
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.9
Close contact with confirmed case 65.6
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 23
5 – 14 17
15 – 24 76
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 449
55 – 64 497
65 – 74 586
75 – 84 745
85+ 477
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 178 0.7 No change
Cavan 867 3.4 No change
Clare 369 1.4 No change
Cork 1557 6 No change
Donegal 472 1.8 No change
Dublin 12385 48.1 +6
Galway 492 1.9 +1
Kerry 316 1.2 No change
Kildare 1523 5.9 +2
Kilkenny 356 1.4 No change
Laois 265 1 No change
Leitrim 83 0.3 No change
Limerick 589 2.3 No change
Longford 287 1.1 No change
Louth 791 3.1 No change
Mayo 574 2.2 No change
Meath 817 3.2 No change
Monaghan 540 2.1 No change
Offaly 486 1.9 No change
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 148 0.6 No change
Tipperary 543 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 677 2.6 No change
Wexford 223 0.9 No change
Wicklow 710 2.8 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.