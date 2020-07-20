Covid-19: No new deaths and six new cases – none in Tipperary

There were no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 19 July, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543, with the last recorded increase in the county on July 6th.