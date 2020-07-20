Covid-19: No new deaths and six new cases – none in Tipperary

There were no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has now been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 19 July, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543, with the last recorded increase in the county on July 6th.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270.
Of these:
- males 43% / females 57%
- median age is 34 years old; 69% of these cases were under 45 years of age
- 20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 55%, Kildare 10%, Cork 6%. All other counties were 5% or less.
The latest episode of the Department of Health Podcast is available online: Episode 3: ‘Nurses versus Covid: The Reality from the Frontline’.”
Notes to the Editor:
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health show 70% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.
The nationally representative sample of 2,100 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:
- 94% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 4% saying they wear a face most of the time
- 37% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping, up from 26% last week and 30% say they wear a face covering most of the time
- three quarters (75%) think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June
|Total number of cases
|25,760
|Total number hospitalised
|3,343
|Total number admitted to ICU
|437
|Total number of deaths
|1,495
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,342
|Number clusters notified
|2,146
|Cases associated with clusters
|13,630
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,713
|57.1
|Male
|11,019
|42.8
|Unknown
|28
|0.1
|Total
|25,760
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|183
|5 – 14
|337
|15 – 24
|1960
|25 – 34
|4353
|35 – 44
|4530
|45 – 54
|4605
|55 – 64
|3273
|65 – 74
|1824
|75 – 84
|2302
|85+
|2372
|Unknown
|21
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|31.9
|Close contact with confirmed case
|65.6
|Travel abroad
|2.4
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|23
|5 – 14
|17
|15 – 24
|76
|25 – 34
|198
|35 – 44
|274
|45 – 54
|449
|55 – 64
|497
|65 – 74
|586
|75 – 84
|745
|85+
|477
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since yesterday
|Carlow
|178
|0.7
|No change
|Cavan
|867
|3.4
|No change
|Clare
|369
|1.4
|No change
|Cork
|1557
|6
|No change
|Donegal
|472
|1.8
|No change
|Dublin
|12385
|48.1
|+6
|Galway
|492
|1.9
|+1
|Kerry
|316
|1.2
|No change
|Kildare
|1523
|5.9
|+2
|Kilkenny
|356
|1.4
|No change
|Laois
|265
|1
|No change
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|No change
|Limerick
|589
|2.3
|No change
|Longford
|287
|1.1
|No change
|Louth
|791
|3.1
|No change
|Mayo
|574
|2.2
|No change
|Meath
|817
|3.2
|No change
|Monaghan
|540
|2.1
|No change
|Offaly
|486
|1.9
|No change
|Roscommon
|346
|1.3
|No change
|Sligo
|148
|0.6
|No change
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|No change
|Waterford
|166
|0.6
|No change
|Westmeath
|677
|2.6
|No change
|Wexford
|223
|0.9
|No change
|Wicklow
|710
|2.8
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 18 July.