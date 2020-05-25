COVID-19: No new deaths for first time since mid-March and no new cases again for Tipperary

No new Covid-19 deaths have been reported today for the first time since mid-March.

59 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

It means the death toll from the virus remains at 1,606 while the total number of cases is 24,698.

In Tipperary, for the 6th day in a row there have been no new cases confirmed.

The Premier County’s total diagnosed cases still stands at 528.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,606*.

As of 11am Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Saturday 23 May

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 23 May (24,593 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,225 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,842 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,876 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,438 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,390 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The number of new cases and reported deaths over the past week indicates that we have suppressed COVID-19 as a country. It has taken strict measures to achieve this. It will take another week to see any effect on disease incidence that might arise from the easing of measures in Phase 1.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“According to research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, 61% of people think it likely that Ireland will experience a second wave of COVID-19.

“While NPHET continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19, both here in Ireland and internationally, ultimately it is the collective behaviours of each individual which will determine the course of this disease. The importance of regular hand washing, physical distance and cough/sneeze etiquette cannot be underestimated.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said:

“If a person is experiencing symptoms of any condition, including symptoms associated with conditions for which there are screening programmes, it is important to make early contact with you doctor and not await a routine screening appointment. GP clinics have remained open throughout the pandemic and will continue to be available to the public in these circumstances.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,606 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,593 Total number hospitalised 3,225 Total number admitted to ICU 394 Total number of deaths 1,345 Total number of healthcare workers 7,842 Number clusters notified 846 Cases associated with clusters 9,525 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 23 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,070 57.2 Male 10,484 42.6 Unknown 39 0.2 Total 24,593

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 23 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 45 0.2 1 – 4 101 0.4 5 – 14 292 1.2 15 – 24 1797 7.3 25 – 34 4138 16.8 35 – 44 4335 17.6 45 – 54 4418 18 55 – 64 3158 12.8 65 – 74 1753 7.1 75 – 84 2228 9.1 85+ 2303 9.4 Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 23 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 59% Close contact with confirmed case 38% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 23 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 71 2.2 25 – 34 193 6 35 – 44 249 7.7 45 – 54 430 13.3 55 – 64 477 14.8 65 – 74 564 17.5 75 – 84 729 22.6 85+ 473 14.7 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 23 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 152 0.6 Cavan 825 3.4 Clare 322 1.3 Cork 1438 5.8 Donegal 478 1.9 Dublin 11876 48.3 Galway 461 1.9 Kerry 308 1.3 Kildare 1390 5.7 Kilkenny 334 1.4 Laois 256 1 Leitrim 82 0.3 Limerick 619 2.5 Longford 281 1.1 Louth 759 3.1 Mayo 568 2.3 Meath 797 3.2 Monaghan 501 2 Offaly 478 1.9 Roscommon 319 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 528 2.1 Waterford 151 0.6 Westmeath 663 2.7 Wexford 217 0.9 Wicklow 661 2.7