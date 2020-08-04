Covid-19: No new deaths & 45 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 3 August, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total number of reported cases in Tipperary remains unchanged at 545.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 35 are men and 10 are women
  • 77% are under 45 years of age
  • 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 4 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

  • Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
  • Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
  • Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
  • Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
  • Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 26,209
Total number hospitalised 3,358
Total number admitted to ICU 437
Total number of deaths 1,506
Total number of healthcare workers 8,438
Number clusters notified 2,321
Cases associated with clusters 14,087
Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 2 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,915 56.9
Male 11,266 43
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 26,209

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 2 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 209
5 – 14 372
15 – 24 2037
25 – 34 4474
35 – 44 4603
45 – 54 4671
55 – 64 3296
65 – 74 1840
75 – 84 2310
85+ 2376
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 2 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.4
Close contact with confirmed case 66
Travel abroad 2.5

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 2 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 23
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 78
25 – 34 200
35 – 44 276
45 – 54 451
55 – 64 499
65 – 74 588
75 – 84 746
85+ 478
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 2 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 179 0.7 No change
Cavan 876 3.3 No change
Clare 399 1.5 +8
Cork 1569 6 +2
Donegal 476 1.8 No change
Dublin 12551 47.9 +2
Galway 498 1.9 No change
Kerry 318 1.2 +1
Kildare 1618 6.2 +15
Kilkenny 357 1.4 No change
Laois 313 1.2 +8
Leitrim 85 0.3 +1
Limerick 610 2.3 +1
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 795 3 +1
Mayo 583 2.2 No change
Meath 831 3.2 +1
Monaghan 542 2.1 No change
Offaly 497 1.9 +5
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 150 0.6 +1
Tipperary 545 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 681 2.6 +1
Wexford 224 0.9 No change
Wicklow 712 2.7 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 2 August.