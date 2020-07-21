Covid-19: No new deaths, 36 new cases – no additional cases in Tipperary

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 20 July, the HPSC has been notified of 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total in Tipperary remains at 543, a figure which is unchanged since July 6th.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 20 July, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,766
Total number hospitalised 3,342
Total number admitted to ICU 437
Total number of deaths 1,495
Total number of healthcare workers 8,348
Number clusters notified 2,146
Cases associated with clusters 13,661
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,716 57.1
Male 11,022 42.8
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 25,766

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 183
5 – 14 338
15 – 24 1960
25 – 34 4353
35 – 44 4532
45 – 54 4607
55 – 64 3274
65 – 74 1824
75 – 84 2302
85+ 2372
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.8
Close contact with confirmed case 65.6
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 23
5 – 14 17
15 – 24 76
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 448
55 – 64 497
65 – 74 586
75 – 84 745
85+ 477
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 178 0.7 No change
Cavan 867 3.4 No change
Clare 369 1.4 No change
Cork 1557 6 No change
Donegal 472 1.8 No change
Dublin 12390 48.1 +5
Galway 492 1.9 No change
Kerry 316 1.2 No change
Kildare 1524 5.9 +1
Kilkenny 356 1.4 No change
Laois 266 1 +1
Leitrim 83 0.3 No change
Limerick 589 2.3 No change
Longford 287 1.1 No change
Louth 791 3.1 No change
Mayo 574 2.2 No change
Meath 817 3.2 No change
Monaghan 540 2.1 No change
Offaly 486 1.9 No change
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 148 0.6 No change
Tipperary 543 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 676 2.6 -1
Wexford 223 0.9 No change
Wicklow 710 2.8 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.