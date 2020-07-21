Covid-19: No new deaths, 36 new cases – no additional cases in Tipperary

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.
There has been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 20 July, the HPSC has been notified of 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The total in Tipperary remains at 543, a figure which is unchanged since July 6th.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
As of midnight Monday 20 July, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,766
|Total number hospitalised
|3,342
|Total number admitted to ICU
|437
|Total number of deaths
|1,495
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,348
|Number clusters notified
|2,146
|Cases associated with clusters
|13,661
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,716
|57.1
|Male
|11,022
|42.8
|Unknown
|28
|0.1
|Total
|25,766
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|183
|5 – 14
|338
|15 – 24
|1960
|25 – 34
|4353
|35 – 44
|4532
|45 – 54
|4607
|55 – 64
|3274
|65 – 74
|1824
|75 – 84
|2302
|85+
|2372
|Unknown
|21
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|31.8
|Close contact with confirmed case
|65.6
|Travel abroad
|2.4
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|23
|5 – 14
|17
|15 – 24
|76
|25 – 34
|198
|35 – 44
|274
|45 – 54
|448
|55 – 64
|497
|65 – 74
|586
|75 – 84
|745
|85+
|477
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since yesterday
|Carlow
|178
|0.7
|No change
|Cavan
|867
|3.4
|No change
|Clare
|369
|1.4
|No change
|Cork
|1557
|6
|No change
|Donegal
|472
|1.8
|No change
|Dublin
|12390
|48.1
|+5
|Galway
|492
|1.9
|No change
|Kerry
|316
|1.2
|No change
|Kildare
|1524
|5.9
|+1
|Kilkenny
|356
|1.4
|No change
|Laois
|266
|1
|+1
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|No change
|Limerick
|589
|2.3
|No change
|Longford
|287
|1.1
|No change
|Louth
|791
|3.1
|No change
|Mayo
|574
|2.2
|No change
|Meath
|817
|3.2
|No change
|Monaghan
|540
|2.1
|No change
|Offaly
|486
|1.9
|No change
|Roscommon
|346
|1.3
|No change
|Sligo
|148
|0.6
|No change
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|No change
|Waterford
|166
|0.6
|No change
|Westmeath
|676
|2.6
|-1
|Wexford
|223
|0.9
|No change
|Wicklow
|710
|2.8
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 19 July.