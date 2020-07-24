Covid-19: No new deaths and 20 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

By
Michael Brophy
-
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 23 July, the HPSC has been notified of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,845* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 25,845 confirmed cases reflects this.)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,825
Total number hospitalised 3,344
Total number admitted to ICU 438
Total number of deaths 1,505
Total number of healthcare workers 8,380
Number clusters notified 2,264
Cases associated with clusters 13,829
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,738 57.1
Male 11,059 42.8
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 25,825

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 22 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 184
5 – 14 340
15 – 24 1967
25 – 34 4365
35 – 44 4540
45 – 54 4622
55 – 64 3280
65 – 74 1829
75 – 84 2304
85+ 2373
Unknown 21

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.6
Close contact with confirmed case 65.9
Travel abroad 2.4

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 22
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 76
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 449
55 – 64 497
65 – 74 587
75 – 84 745
85+ 477
Unknown 1

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 179 0.7 No change
Cavan 867 3.4 No change
Clare 369 1.4 No change
Cork 1560 6 -1
Donegal 472 1.8 No change
Dublin 12424 48.1 +2
Galway 492 1.9 No change
Kerry 316 1.2 No change
Kildare 1529 5.9 +3
Kilkenny 356 1.4 No change
Laois 267 1 No change
Leitrim 83 0.3 No change
Limerick 591 2.3 No change
Longford 287 1.1 No change
Louth 791 3.1 No change
Mayo 575 2.2 +1
Meath 824 3.2 +1
Monaghan 541 2.1 No change
Offaly 487 1.9 No change
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 148 0.6 No change
Tipperary 543 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 677 2.6 No change
Wexford 223 0.9 No change
Wicklow 712 2.8 No change

