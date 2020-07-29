Covid-19: No new deaths & 14 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

By
Michael Brophy
-
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 28th July, the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,942* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases reported in Tipperary since the start of the pandemic is 544, which is unchanged since the day before.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “11 of today’s cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms. If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.

“There are now 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. However, across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,928
Total number hospitalised 3,349
Total number admitted to ICU 438
Total number of deaths 1,506
Total number of healthcare workers 8,401
Number clusters notified 2,291
Cases associated with clusters 13,890
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,788 57
Male 11,112 42.9
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 25928

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 189
5 – 14 346
15 – 24 1984
25 – 34 4397
35 – 44 4563
45 – 54 4634
55 – 64 3285
65 – 74 1831
75 – 84 2305
85+ 2373
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 32
Close contact with confirmed case 66
Travel abroad 2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 23
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 76
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 451
55 – 64 499
65 – 74 587
75 – 84 745
85+ 477
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 179 0.7 No change
Cavan 868 3.4 +1
Clare 380 1.5 +8
Cork 1563 6 No change
Donegal 473 1.8 +1
Dublin 12480 48.1 +14
Galway 495 1.9 +2
Kerry 317 1.2 No change
Kildare 1541 5.9 +3
Kilkenny 356 1.4 No change
Laois 271 1 +3
Leitrim 84 0.3 +1
Limerick 591 2.3 No change
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 793 3.1 +1
Mayo 576 2.2 No change
Meath 826 3.2 +1
Monaghan 541 2.1 No change
Offaly 487 1.9 No change
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 149 0.6 +1
Tipperary 544 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 678 2.6 +1
Wexford 223 0.9 No change
Wicklow 713 2.8 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July