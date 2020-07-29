Covid-19: No new deaths & 14 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 28th July, the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,942* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The total number of cases reported in Tipperary since the start of the pandemic is 544, which is unchanged since the day before.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “11 of today’s cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms. If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge.
“There are now 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. However, across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here. We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,928
|Total number hospitalised
|3,349
|Total number admitted to ICU
|438
|Total number of deaths
|1,506
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,401
|Number clusters notified
|2,291
|Cases associated with clusters
|13,890
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,788
|57
|Male
|11,112
|42.9
|Unknown
|28
|0.1
|Total
|25928
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|189
|5 – 14
|346
|15 – 24
|1984
|25 – 34
|4397
|35 – 44
|4563
|45 – 54
|4634
|55 – 64
|3285
|65 – 74
|1831
|75 – 84
|2305
|85+
|2373
|Unknown
|21
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|32
|Close contact with confirmed case
|66
|Travel abroad
|2
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|0 – 4
|23
|5 – 14
|18
|15 – 24
|76
|25 – 34
|198
|35 – 44
|274
|45 – 54
|451
|55 – 64
|499
|65 – 74
|587
|75 – 84
|745
|85+
|477
|Unknown
|1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Change since yesterday
|Carlow
|179
|0.7
|No change
|Cavan
|868
|3.4
|+1
|Clare
|380
|1.5
|+8
|Cork
|1563
|6
|No change
|Donegal
|473
|1.8
|+1
|Dublin
|12480
|48.1
|+14
|Galway
|495
|1.9
|+2
|Kerry
|317
|1.2
|No change
|Kildare
|1541
|5.9
|+3
|Kilkenny
|356
|1.4
|No change
|Laois
|271
|1
|+3
|Leitrim
|84
|0.3
|+1
|Limerick
|591
|2.3
|No change
|Longford
|288
|1.1
|No change
|Louth
|793
|3.1
|+1
|Mayo
|576
|2.2
|No change
|Meath
|826
|3.2
|+1
|Monaghan
|541
|2.1
|No change
|Offaly
|487
|1.9
|No change
|Roscommon
|346
|1.3
|No change
|Sligo
|149
|0.6
|+1
|Tipperary
|544
|2.1
|No change
|Waterford
|166
|0.6
|No change
|Westmeath
|678
|2.6
|+1
|Wexford
|223
|0.9
|No change
|Wicklow
|713
|2.8
|No change
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 July