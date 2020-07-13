Covid-19: No new deaths, 11 new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 12 July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,638* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,638 reflects this.)

The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 165.

Of these:

  • males 41% / females 59%
  • median age is 31 years old; 74% of these cases were under 45 years of age
  • 20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 47%, Kildare 16% and Wicklow 6%
  • 12% of these cases were travel related

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows 55% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:

  • 81% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 13% saying they wear a face most of the time
  • 26% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping and 29% say they wear a face covering most of the time when shopping
  • more than three quarters (78%) think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June
  • 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us with 33% believing that is behind us

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,627
Total number hospitalised 3,330
Total number admitted to ICU 436
Total number of deaths 1,487
Total number of healthcare workers 8,284
Number clusters notified 1,935
Cases associated with clusters 13,170
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,643 57.1
Male 10,954 42.7
Unknown 30 0.1
Total 25,627

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 179 0.7
5 – 14 336 1.3
15 – 24 1940 7.6
25 – 34 4316 16.8
35 – 44 4512 17.6
45 – 54 4586 17.9
55 – 64 3261 12.7
65 – 74 1809 7.1
75 – 84 2296 9
85+ 2370 9.3
Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 32.6
Close contact with confirmed case 65
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 23 0.7
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 74 2.2
25 – 34 197 5.9
35 – 44 273 8.2
45 – 54 447 13.4
55 – 64 495 14.9
65 – 74 583 17.5
75 – 84 743 22.3
85+ 476 14.3
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 176 0.7
Cavan 865 3.4
Clare 369 1.4
Cork 1546 6
Donegal 468 1.8
Dublin 12308 48
Galway 489 1.9
Kerry 311 1.2
Kildare 1513 5.9
Kilkenny 356 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 82 0.3
Limerick 589 2.3
Longford 287 1.1
Louth 787 3.1
Mayo 573 2.2
Meath 812 3.2
Monaghan 539 2.1
Offaly 486 1.9
Roscommon 346 1.4
Sligo 148 0.6
Tipperary 543 2.1
Waterford 165 0.6
Westmeath 676 2.6
Wexford 221 0.9
Wicklow 707 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July