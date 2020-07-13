Covid-19: No new deaths, 11 new cases – none in Tipperary

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.
There has been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 12 July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,638* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,638 reflects this.)
The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 165.
Of these:
- males 41% / females 59%
- median age is 31 years old; 74% of these cases were under 45 years of age
- 20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 47%, Kildare 16% and Wicklow 6%
- 12% of these cases were travel related
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
ENDS
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows 55% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.
The nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:
- 81% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 13% saying they wear a face most of the time
- 26% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping and 29% say they wear a face covering most of the time when shopping
- more than three quarters (78%) think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June
- 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us with 33% believing that is behind us
|Total number of cases
|25,627
|Total number hospitalised
|3,330
|Total number admitted to ICU
|436
|Total number of deaths
|1,487
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,284
|Number clusters notified
|1,935
|Cases associated with clusters
|13,170
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,643
|57.1
|Male
|10,954
|42.7
|Unknown
|30
|0.1
|Total
|25,627
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|179
|0.7
|5 – 14
|336
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1940
|7.6
|25 – 34
|4316
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4512
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4586
|17.9
|55 – 64
|3261
|12.7
|65 – 74
|1809
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2296
|9
|85+
|2370
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|32.6
|Close contact with confirmed case
|65
|Travel abroad
|2.4
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|23
|0.7
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|74
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|5.9
|35 – 44
|273
|8.2
|45 – 54
|447
|13.4
|55 – 64
|495
|14.9
|65 – 74
|583
|17.5
|75 – 84
|743
|22.3
|85+
|476
|14.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|176
|0.7
|Cavan
|865
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.4
|Cork
|1546
|6
|Donegal
|468
|1.8
|Dublin
|12308
|48
|Galway
|489
|1.9
|Kerry
|311
|1.2
|Kildare
|1513
|5.9
|Kilkenny
|356
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|589
|2.3
|Longford
|287
|1.1
|Louth
|787
|3.1
|Mayo
|573
|2.2
|Meath
|812
|3.2
|Monaghan
|539
|2.1
|Offaly
|486
|1.9
|Roscommon
|346
|1.4
|Sligo
|148
|0.6
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|Waterford
|165
|0.6
|Westmeath
|676
|2.6
|Wexford
|221
|0.9
|Wicklow
|707
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 11 July