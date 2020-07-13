Covid-19: No new deaths, 11 new cases – none in Tipperary

As of midnight Sunday 12 July, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,638* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,638 reflects this.)

The total in Tipperary remains unchanged at 543.