COVID-19: No new cases for Tipperary but 9 more nationally

For the ninth evening in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tipperary.

The total for the Premier County since the pandemic began in March is 543.

In the last fortnight, two new cases have been diagnosed in Tipperary.

Nationally, another nine people have been diagnosed and a further two deaths have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 1,740, and the total number of cases to 25,498.

The latest statement from the HPSC reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 2nd July, the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland’s 14-day incidence of COVID-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to COVID-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,489 Total number hospitalised 3,307 Total number admitted to ICU 436 Total number of deaths 1,480 Total number of healthcare workers 8,219 Number clusters notified 1,772 Cases associated with clusters 12,678 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,565 57.1 Male 10,894 42.7 Unknown 30 0.1 Total 25,489

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 171 0.7 5 – 14 328 1.3 15 – 24 1901 7.4 25 – 34 4283 16.8 35 – 44 4484 17.6 45 – 54 4576 18 55 – 64 3253 12.8 65 – 74 1805 7.1 75 – 84 2295 9 85+ 2371 9.3 Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification % Community transmission 33.3 Close contact with confirmed case 64.3 Travel abroad 2.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 21 0.6 5 – 14 16 0.5 15 – 24 72 2.2 25 – 34 197 6 35 – 44 267 8.1 45 – 54 446 13.5 55 – 64 492 14.9 65 – 74 580 17.6 75 – 84 741 22.3 85+ 473 14.3 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 175 0.7 Cavan 862 3.4 Clare 368 1.5 Cork 1540 6 Donegal 465 1.8 Dublin 12262 48.1 Galway 486 1.9 Kerry 310 1.2 Kildare 1491 5.9 Kilkenny 355 1.4 Laois 265 1 Leitrim 80 0.3 Limerick 586 2.3 Longford 286 1.1 Louth 781 3.1 Mayo 572 2.2 Meath 808 3.2 Monaghan 538 2.1 Offaly 483 1.9 Roscommon 345 1.4 Sligo 141 0.6 Tipperary 543 2.1 Waterford 158 0.6 Westmeath 673 2.6 Wexford 217 0.9 Wicklow 699 2.8