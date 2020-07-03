COVID-19: No new cases for Tipperary but 9 more nationally

For the ninth evening in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tipperary.
The total for the Premier County since the pandemic began in March is 543.
In the last fortnight, two new cases have been diagnosed in Tipperary.
Nationally, another nine people have been diagnosed and a further two deaths have also been confirmed.
It brings the death toll to 1,740, and the total number of cases to 25,498.
The latest statement from the HPSC reads as follows:
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.
There has now been a total of 1,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Thursday 2nd July, the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland’s 14-day incidence of COVID-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”
“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to COVID-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.
“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”
|Total number of cases
|25,489
|Total number hospitalised
|3,307
|Total number admitted to ICU
|436
|Total number of deaths
|1,480
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,219
|Number clusters notified
|1,772
|Cases associated with clusters
|12,678
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,565
|57.1
|Male
|10,894
|42.7
|Unknown
|30
|0.1
|Total
|25,489
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|171
|0.7
|5 – 14
|328
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1901
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4283
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4484
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4576
|18
|55 – 64
|3253
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1805
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2295
|9
|85+
|2371
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|33.3
|Close contact with confirmed case
|64.3
|Travel abroad
|2.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.6
|5 – 14
|16
|0.5
|15 – 24
|72
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|267
|8.1
|45 – 54
|446
|13.5
|55 – 64
|492
|14.9
|65 – 74
|580
|17.6
|75 – 84
|741
|22.3
|85+
|473
|14.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.7
|Cavan
|862
|3.4
|Clare
|368
|1.5
|Cork
|1540
|6
|Donegal
|465
|1.8
|Dublin
|12262
|48.1
|Galway
|486
|1.9
|Kerry
|310
|1.2
|Kildare
|1491
|5.9
|Kilkenny
|355
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|80
|0.3
|Limerick
|586
|2.3
|Longford
|286
|1.1
|Louth
|781
|3.1
|Mayo
|572
|2.2
|Meath
|808
|3.2
|Monaghan
|538
|2.1
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|345
|1.4
|Sligo
|141
|0.6
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|Waterford
|158
|0.6
|Westmeath
|673
|2.6
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|699
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 1 July