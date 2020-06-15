COVID-19: No further deaths nationally and no new cases for Tipperary

No new deaths have been reported due to Covid 19.

18 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The number of deaths due to the virus remains at 1706, while the number of confirmed cases is 25,321.

In Tipperary, once again, there have been no new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the county, meaning the total since the outbreak began is still 541.

In the last fortnight, 11 cases have been diagnosed in the Premier County.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706.

As of midnight Sunday 14 June the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6% or almost 300,000 people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said:

“If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2 metre physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”

ENDS

Cases as on Saturday 13 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,303 Total number hospitalised 3,278 Total number admitted to ICU 417 Total number of deaths 1,446 Total number of healthcare workers 8,130 Number clusters notified 976 Cases associated with clusters 10,645 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,465 57 Male 10,808 43 Unknown 30 Total 25,303

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 167 0.66 5 – 14 323 1.28 15 – 24 1873 7.4 25 – 34 4241 16.8 35 – 44 4452 17.6 45 – 54 4549 18 55 – 64 3236 12.8 65 – 74 1799 7.11 75 – 84 2285 9 85+ 2355 9.3 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 37.35% Close contact with confirmed case 60.27% Travel abroad 2.3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 20 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 69 2.1 25 – 34 200 6.1 35 – 44 261 8 45 – 54 444 13.5 55 – 64 491 15 65 – 74 575 17.5 75 – 84 733 22.4 85+ 466 14.2 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 171 0.7 Cavan 860 3.4 Clare 369 1.5 Cork 1533 6 Donegal 470 1.9 Dublin 12213 48.3 Galway 486 1.9 Kerry 308 1.2 Kildare 1434 5.7 Kilkenny 348 1.4 Laois 264 1.1 Leitrim 84 0.3 Limerick 584 2.3 Longford 285 1.1 Louth 778 3.1 Mayo 572 2.3 Meath 805 3.2 Monaghan 535 2.1 Offaly 481 1.9 Roscommon 342 1.4 Sligo 128 0.5 Tipperary 541 2.1 Waterford 154 0.6 Westmeath 670 2.7 Wexford 216 0.9 Wicklow 672 2.7