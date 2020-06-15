COVID-19: No further deaths nationally and no new cases for Tipperary

No new deaths have been reported due to Covid 19.
18 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The number of deaths due to the virus remains at 1706, while the number of confirmed cases is 25,321.
In Tipperary, once again, there have been no new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the county, meaning the total since the outbreak began is still 541.
In the last fortnight, 11 cases have been diagnosed in the Premier County.
The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6% or almost 300,000 people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”
Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said:
“If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2 metre physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
|Total number of cases
|25,303
|Total number hospitalised
|3,278
|Total number admitted to ICU
|417
|Total number of deaths
|1,446
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,130
|Number clusters notified
|976
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,645
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,465
|57
|Male
|10,808
|43
|Unknown
|30
|Total
|25,303
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|167
|0.66
|5 – 14
|323
|1.28
|15 – 24
|1873
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4241
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4452
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4549
|18
|55 – 64
|3236
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1799
|7.11
|75 – 84
|2285
|9
|85+
|2355
|9.3
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.
|Community transmission
|37.35%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60.27%
|Travel abroad
|2.3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|69
|2.1
|25 – 34
|200
|6.1
|35 – 44
|261
|8
|45 – 54
|444
|13.5
|55 – 64
|491
|15
|65 – 74
|575
|17.5
|75 – 84
|733
|22.4
|85+
|466
|14.2
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|171
|0.7
|Cavan
|860
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1533
|6
|Donegal
|470
|1.9
|Dublin
|12213
|48.3
|Galway
|486
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.2
|Kildare
|1434
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|348
|1.4
|Laois
|264
|1.1
|Leitrim
|84
|0.3
|Limerick
|584
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.1
|Louth
|778
|3.1
|Mayo
|572
|2.3
|Meath
|805
|3.2
|Monaghan
|535
|2.1
|Offaly
|481
|1.9
|Roscommon
|342
|1.4
|Sligo
|128
|0.5
|Tipperary
|541
|2.1
|Waterford
|154
|0.6
|Westmeath
|670
|2.7
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|672
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 13 June.