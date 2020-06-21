COVID-19: No further deaths and just six new cases – none in Tipperary

There have been no new deaths reported as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland this evening.
The latest information from the Department of Health also shows that just six more people have been diagnosed in the country.
Once again, in Tipperary there have been no new cases reported.
The county’s total has remained at 541 for the last 11 evenings.
In the last 14 days, there’s been just one case diagnosed.
This evening’s full release from the HPSC reads as follows:
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 20 June the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,379* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
- Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 25,379 cases reflects this.
|Total number of cases
|25,373
|Total number hospitalised
|3,282
|Total number admitted to ICU
|419
|Total number of deaths
|1,457
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,158
|Number clusters notified
|1,036
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,893
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,498
|57.1
|Male
|10,845
|42.7
|Unknown
|30
|0.12
|Total
|25,373
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|170
|0.7
|5 – 14
|326
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1883
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4253
|16.7
|35 – 44
|4467
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4559
|20
|55 – 64
|3243
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1801
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2287
|9
|85+
|2362
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.
|Community transmission
|37%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|61%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.6
|5 – 14
|16
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.1
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|263
|8
|45 – 54
|444
|13.5
|55 – 64
|488
|14.9
|65 – 74
|576
|17.6
|75 – 84
|735
|22.4
|85+
|470
|14.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|174
|0.7
|Cavan
|862
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1535
|6.1
|Donegal
|464
|1.8
|Dublin
|12263
|48.3
|Galway
|485
|1.9
|Kerry
|310
|1.2
|Kildare
|1443
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|354
|1.4
|Laois
|264
|1
|Leitrim
|78
|0.3
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|285
|1.1
|Louth
|780
|3.1
|Mayo
|572
|2.25
|Meath
|807
|3.2
|Monaghan
|536
|2.1
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|344
|1.4
|Sligo
|125
|0.5
|Tipperary
|541
|2.1
|Waterford
|155
|0.6
|Westmeath
|672
|2.6
|Wexford
|216
|0.9
|Wicklow
|673
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.