COVID-19: No further deaths and just six new cases – none in Tipperary

There have been no new deaths reported as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

The latest information from the Department of Health also shows that just six more people have been diagnosed in the country.

Once again, in Tipperary there have been no new cases reported.

The county’s total has remained at 541 for the last 11 evenings.

In the last 14 days, there’s been just one case diagnosed.

This evening’s full release from the HPSC reads as follows:

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There have now been a total of 1,715 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 20 June the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,379* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 case. The figure of 25,379 cases reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,373 Total number hospitalised 3,282 Total number admitted to ICU 419 Total number of deaths 1,457 Total number of healthcare workers 8,158 Number clusters notified 1,036 Cases associated with clusters 10,893 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,498 57.1 Male 10,845 42.7 Unknown 30 0.12 Total 25,373

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 170 0.7 5 – 14 326 1.3 15 – 24 1883 7.4 25 – 34 4253 16.7 35 – 44 4467 17.6 45 – 54 4559 20 55 – 64 3243 12.8 65 – 74 1801 7.1 75 – 84 2287 9 85+ 2362 9.3 Unknown 22 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 37% Close contact with confirmed case 61% Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 21 0.6 5 – 14 16 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.1 25 – 34 197 6 35 – 44 263 8 45 – 54 444 13.5 55 – 64 488 14.9 65 – 74 576 17.6 75 – 84 735 22.4 85+ 470 14.3 Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 19 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 174 0.7 Cavan 862 3.4 Clare 369 1.5 Cork 1535 6.1 Donegal 464 1.8 Dublin 12263 48.3 Galway 485 1.9 Kerry 310 1.2 Kildare 1443 5.7 Kilkenny 354 1.4 Laois 264 1 Leitrim 78 0.3 Limerick 583 2.3 Longford 285 1.1 Louth 780 3.1 Mayo 572 2.25 Meath 807 3.2 Monaghan 536 2.1 Offaly 483 1.9 Roscommon 344 1.4 Sligo 125 0.5 Tipperary 541 2.1 Waterford 155 0.6 Westmeath 672 2.6 Wexford 216 0.9 Wicklow 673 2.7