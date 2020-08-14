Covid-19: No more deaths and 67 new cases – increase in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 13 August, the HPSC has been notified of 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 26,995* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one confirmed case. The figure of 26,995 reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 35 are men and 32 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • 38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 16 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Notes to the Editor:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

  • Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
  • Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
  • Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
  • Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
  • Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them, self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 26,928
Total number hospitalised 3,381
Total number admitted to ICU 441
Total number of deaths 1,516
Total number of healthcare workers 8,480
Number clusters notified 2,474
Cases associated with clusters 14,751
Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 12 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 15,213 56.5
Male 11,686 43.4
Unknown 29 0.1
Total 26,928

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 12 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 235
5 – 14 416
15 – 24 2,169
25 – 34 4,650
35 – 44 4,740
45 – 54 4,784
55 – 64 3,353
65 – 74 1,862
75 – 84 2,319
85+ 2,379
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 12 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 30.6
Close contact with confirmed case 66.9
Travel abroad 2.5

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 12 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 24
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 80
25 – 34 203
35 – 44 276
45 – 54 454
55 – 64 502
65 – 74 593
75 – 84 752
85+ 478
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 12 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since previous day
Carlow 197 0.7 +6
Cavan 882 3.3 No change
Clare 421 1.6 +9
Cork 1,589 5.9 +2
Donegal 498 1.9 +2
Dublin 12,660 47 +24
Galway 501 1.9 No change
Kerry 321 1.2 +1
Kildare 1,896 7 +23
Kilkenny 367 1.4 +6
Laois 345 1.3 +2
Leitrim 85 0.3 No change
Limerick 636 2.4 +4
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 801 3 +1
Mayo 584 2.2 No change
Meath 855 3.2 +5
Monaghan 545 2 +2
Offaly 594 2.2 +2
Roscommon 348 1.3 No change
Sligo 153 0.6 No change
Tipperary 548 2 No change
Waterford 167 0.6 +1
Westmeath 682 2.5 No change
Wexford 246 0.9 No change
Wicklow 719 2.7 +1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 12 August.