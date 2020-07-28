Covid-19: No further deaths & 40 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

As of midnight Monday 27 July, the HPSC has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,929* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,929 reflects this.)

The figure in Tipperary remains unchanged at 544.