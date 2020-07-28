Covid-19: No further deaths & 40 new cases – Tipperary total unchanged

Michael Brophy
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 27 July, the HPSC has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,929* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,929 reflects this.)

The figure in Tipperary remains unchanged at 544.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,890
Total number hospitalised 3,349
Total number admitted to ICU 437
Total number of deaths 1,506
Total number of healthcare workers 8,395
Number clusters notified 2,282
Cases associated with clusters 13,874
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 July.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,770 57.1
Male 11,092 42.8
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 25,890

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 July.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 188
5 – 14 343
15 – 24 1977
25 – 34 4386
35 – 44 4556
45 – 54 4629
55 – 64 3282
65 – 74 1831
75 – 84 2304
85+ 2373
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 July.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.6
Close contact with confirmed case 65.9
Travel abroad 2.4

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 July.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 23
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 76
25 – 34 198
35 – 44 274
45 – 54 451
55 – 64 498
65 – 74 588
75 – 84 745
85+ 477
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 July.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Change since yesterday
Carlow 179 0.7 No change
Cavan 867 3.4 No change
Clare 372 1.4 No change
Cork 1563 6 +1
Donegal 472 1.8 No change
Dublin 12464 48.1 +5
Galway 493 1.9 No change
Kerry 317 1.2 No change
Kildare 1538 5.9 +3
Kilkenny 356 1.4 No change
Laois 268 1 No change
Leitrim 83 0.3 No change
Limerick 591 2.3 No change
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 792 3.1 No change
Mayo 576 2.2 No change
Meath 825 3.2 -1
Monaghan 541 2.1 No change
Offaly 487 1.9 No change
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 149 0.6 +1
Tipperary 544 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 677 2.6 No change
Wexford 223 0.9 No change
Wicklow 713 2.8 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 26 July.