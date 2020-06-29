COVID-19: No further deaths, but 24 new cases – none in Tipperary

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There have been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 28 June, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,462* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,462 confirmed cases reflects this).
The total in Tipperary has remained unchanged at 543.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows a further increase in the proportion of people who self-report to be wearing face coverings, now at 45%.
The nationally representative sample of 2,000 conducted today by the Department of Health reveals:
- 53% of females and 36% of males self-report to wearing face coverings
- level of worry is increasing with 49% believing the worst is behind us and 23% thinking it lies ahead.
- 64% still believe we will see a second wave, 25% now believing that we should introduce more restrictions, and 31% now feel that we are trying to return to normal too fast
|Total number of cases
|25,438
|Total number hospitalised
|3,293
|Total number admitted to ICU
|435
|Total number of deaths
|1,474
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,201
|Number clusters notified
|1,429
|Cases associated with clusters
|11,803
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,532
|57.1
|Male
|10,876
|42.8
|Unknown
|30
|0.1
|Total
|25,438
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|171
|0.7
|5 – 14
|327
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1891
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4268
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4480
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4567
|18
|55 – 64
|3249
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1803
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2291
|9
|85+
|2369
|9.3
|Unknown
|22
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|35
|Close contact with confirmed case
|62.7
|Travel abroad
|2.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|21
|0.6
|5 – 14
|16
|0.5
|15 – 24
|69
|2.1
|25 – 34
|196
|6
|35 – 44
|265
|8.1
|45 – 54
|444
|13.5
|55 – 64
|492
|14.9
|65 – 74
|580
|17.6
|75 – 84
|735
|22.3
|85+
|473
|14.4
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|175
|0.7
|Cavan
|862
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1536
|6
|Donegal
|464
|1.8
|Dublin
|12245
|48.1
|Galway
|485
|1.9
|Kerry
|310
|1.2
|Kildare
|1481
|5.8
|Kilkenny
|355
|1.4
|Laois
|265
|1
|Leitrim
|78
|0.3
|Limerick
|583
|2.3
|Longford
|286
|1.1
|Louth
|781
|3.1
|Mayo
|571
|2.2
|Meath
|808
|3.2
|Monaghan
|538
|2.1
|Offaly
|483
|1.9
|Roscommon
|345
|1.4
|Sligo
|128
|0.5
|Tipperary
|543
|2.1
|Waterford
|157
|0.6
|Westmeath
|672
|2.6
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|701
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.