COVID-19: No further deaths, but 24 new cases – none in Tipperary

As of midnight Sunday 28 June, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,462* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,462 confirmed cases reflects this).

The total in Tipperary has remained unchanged at 543.