COVID-19: No further deaths, but 24 new cases – none in Tipperary

By
Michael Brophy
-
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There have been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 28 June, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,462* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,462 confirmed cases reflects this).

The total in Tipperary has remained unchanged at 543.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows a further increase in the proportion of people who self-report to be wearing face coverings, now at 45%.

The nationally representative sample of 2,000 conducted today by the Department of Health reveals:

  • 53% of females and 36% of males self-report to wearing face coverings
  • level of worry is increasing with 49% believing the worst is behind us and 23% thinking it lies ahead.
  • 64% still believe we will see a second wave, 25% now believing that we should introduce more restrictions, and 31% now feel that we are trying to return to normal too fast

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,438
Total number hospitalised 3,293
Total number admitted to ICU 435
Total number of deaths 1,474
Total number of healthcare workers 8,201
Number clusters notified 1,429
Cases associated with clusters 11,803
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,532 57.1
Male 10,876 42.8
Unknown 30 0.1
Total 25,438

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 171 0.7
5 – 14 327 1.3
15 – 24 1891 7.4
25 – 34 4268 16.8
35 – 44 4480 17.6
45 – 54 4567 18
55 – 64 3249 12.8
65 – 74 1803 7.1
75 – 84 2291 9
85+ 2369 9.3
Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 35
Close contact with confirmed case 62.7
Travel abroad 2.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 21 0.6
5 – 14 16 0.5
15 – 24 69 2.1
25 – 34 196 6
35 – 44 265 8.1
45 – 54 444 13.5
55 – 64 492 14.9
65 – 74 580 17.6
75 – 84 735 22.3
85+ 473 14.4
Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 175 0.7
Cavan 862 3.4
Clare 369 1.5
Cork 1536 6
Donegal 464 1.8
Dublin 12245 48.1
Galway 485 1.9
Kerry 310 1.2
Kildare 1481 5.8
Kilkenny 355 1.4
Laois 265 1
Leitrim 78 0.3
Limerick 583 2.3
Longford 286 1.1
Louth 781 3.1
Mayo 571 2.2
Meath 808 3.2
Monaghan 538 2.1
Offaly 483 1.9
Roscommon 345 1.4
Sligo 128 0.5
Tipperary 543 2.1
Waterford 157 0.6
Westmeath 672 2.6
Wexford 217 0.9
Wicklow 701 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 27 June.