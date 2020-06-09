COVID-19: Nine new cases – none for Tipperary

A further 9 people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

Latest Department of Health figures show 9 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have been 25,215 confirmed cases since the outbreak first began in late February.

In Tipperary, there were no new cases diagnosed, meaning the county’s total still stands at 540.

In the last fortnight (since May 26th), 12 new cases have been confirmed in the Premier County.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,691* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 8 June the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,215** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 35 cases are currently in ICU.

Cases as on Sunday 7 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 7 June (25,206 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,331 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 413 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,087 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“While today we report 9 new cases and the situation continues to improve in both Ireland and across Europe, the World Health Organisation has noted that now is not the time to ‘take the foot off the pedal’ and that countries need to continue to work hard to avoid complacency and promote solidarity.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Contact tracing and public health surveillance are essential elements in our response to COVID-19. Public Health doctors and their teams have quietly undertaken an extraordinary effort to contact trace over 25,000 COVID-19 cases to date. Going forward, we can all assist them in their work by limiting the number of people we meet and keeping a log of the people we interact with every day.”

Notes to the Editor:

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,691 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,215 confirmed cases reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,206 Total number hospitalised 3,331 Total number admitted to ICU 413 Total number of deaths 1,431 Total number of healthcare workers 8,087 Number clusters notified 892 Cases associated with clusters 10,246 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 7 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,408 57.16 Male 10,766 42.71 Unknown 32 0.13 Total 25,206

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 7 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 161 0.64 5 – 14 321 1.27 15 – 24 1859 7.38 25 – 34 4224 16.76 35 – 44 4437 17.6 45 – 54 4533 17.98 55 – 64 3229 12.81 65 – 74 1795 7.12 75 – 84 2278 9.04 85+ 2346 9.31 Unknown 23 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 7 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 38.46% Close contact with confirmed case 59.17% Travel abroad 2.29%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 7 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 20 0.6 5 – 14 18 0.54 15 – 24 72 2.16 25 – 34 199 5.97 35 – 44 260 7.81 45 – 54 445 13.36 55 – 64 490 14.71 65 – 74 581 17.44 75 – 84 759 22.79 85+ 485 14.56 Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 7 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 167 0.66 Cavan 858 3.4 Clare 368 1.46 Cork 1529 6.07 Donegal 471 1.87 Dublin 12159 48.24 Galway 483 1.92 Kerry 308 1.22 Kildare 1424 5.65 Kilkenny 345 1.37 Laois 262 1.04 Leitrim 84 0.33 Limerick 583 2.31 Longford 285 1.13 Louth 778 3.09 Mayo 570 2.26 Meath 804 3.19 Monaghan 531 2.11 Offaly 480 1.9 Roscommon 338 1.34 Sligo 128 0.51 Tipperary 540 2.14 Waterford 154 0.61 Westmeath 671 2.66 Wexford 216 0.86 Wicklow 670 2.66