COVID-19: Nine more deaths but still no new cases in Tipperary

A further 9 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.

37 new cases have also been confirmed – the lowest in some time.

It brings the total number of deaths to 1,615, while the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 24,735.

In Tipperary, it’s now been a full week since any increase in confirmed cases was last reported in the county. For the 7th night in a row, the total number of cases remains the same at 528 (figures valid as of Sunday 24th).

The number has not increased since Wednesday of last week, when it went from 525 (valid as of the 17th of May) to 528 (valid as of the 18th).

The full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.

As of midnight Monday 25 May the HPSC has been notified of 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”

Cases as on Sunday 24 May 2020

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 24 May (24,629 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,233 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 395 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,852 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,894 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,440 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,395 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,629 Total number hospitalised 3,233 Total number admitted to ICU 395 Total number of deaths 1,354 Total number of healthcare workers 7,852 Number clusters notified 846 Cases associated with clusters 9,579 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 24 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,081 57.2 Male 10,510 42.6 Unknown 38 0.2 Total 24,629

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 24 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 45 0.2 1 – 4 102 0.4 5 – 14 294 1.2 15 – 24 1802 7.3 25 – 34 4139 16.8 35 – 44 4337 17.6 45 – 54 4428 18 55 – 64 3163 12.8 65 – 74 1757 7.1 75 – 84 2230 9.1 85+ 2307 9.4 Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 24 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 59% Close contact with confirmed case 38% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 24 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 71 2.2 25 – 34 193 6 35 – 44 249 7.7 45 – 54 432 13.4 55 – 64 478 14.8 65 – 74 566 17.5 75 – 84 733 22.7 85+ 472 14.6 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 24 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.