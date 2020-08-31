Covid-19 means Tipp holding will not be sold by public auction

Ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have led to the planned public auction of a 51 acre residential holding in North Tipperary being changed to a sale by private treaty.

The property near the village of Rearcross will be sold in six lots by GVM Auctioneers in Limerick.

They range from a 1.5 acre field to a 16 acre holding while the single-storey farmhouse and outbuildings comes with 10 acres.

Selling agent Tom Crosse says the farmhouse is in need of renovation while the land is expected to make between €5,000 and €6,000 per acre.