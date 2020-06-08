COVID-19: Lowest national increase in cases in 89 days and no new cases for Tipperary

A further 4 people with Covid19 have died here.

9 new cases have also been announced, which is the lowest increase since the 11th of March, 89 days ago.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,683 while there have been 25,207 confirmed cases.

In Tipperary, no new cases have been diagnosed, meaning the county’s total is still 540.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 4 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,683 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 7 June the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,207* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Saturday 6 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 6 June (25,198 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“It has been 100 days since we reported our first case of COVID-19. Since then, it has been the collective effort of our health service and general public that has limited the spread of the virus. As we enter Phase 2, it is vital to keep up a compliance with public health advice.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences ‘flu like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said:

“A growing majority (62%) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. This is not a guarantee and especially so if public health behaviours are not adopted by all of us. Decision making on an individual level, particularly around socialising and crowd participation, is required of all of us in this new phase of restrictions.”

Notes to the Editor:

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,207 confirmed cases reflects this.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that a growing majority of adults (62%) feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, with a decline in the number of people who think we are likely to see a second wave, falling from 63% at the end of May to 54% today.

The nationally representative sample of 1,800 conducted by the Department of Health reveals:

a fall in the percentage of adults ‘staying at home rather than going out’ now at 73% compared to 92% at the beginning of April

accompanied by a growing use of hand sanitiser, now at 88%, up from 63% in mid-March

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,198 Total number hospitalised 3,322 Total number admitted to ICU 411 Total number of deaths 1,424 Total number of healthcare workers 8,073 Number clusters notified 891 Cases associated with clusters 10,221 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 6 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,406 57.17 Male 10,759 42.7 Unknown 33 0.13 Total 25,198

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 6 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 162 0.64 5 – 14 321 1.27 15 – 24 1859 7.38 25 – 34 4222 16.76 35 – 44 4434 17.6 45 – 54 4530 17.98 55 – 64 3229 12.81 65 – 74 1793 7.12 75 – 84 2278 9.04 85+ 2346 9.31 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 6 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 38.77% Close contact with confirmed case 58.85% Travel abroad 2.28%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 6 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 20 0.6 5 – 14 18 0.54 15 – 24 72 2.17 25 – 34 197 5.93 35 – 44 258 7.77 45 – 54 444 13.37 55 – 64 491 14.78 65 – 74 580 17.46 75 – 84 757 22.79 85+ 482 14.51 Unknown 3 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 6 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 168 0.67 Cavan 858 3.41 Clare 368 1.46 Cork 1529 6.07 Donegal 471 1.87 Dublin 12158 48.25 Galway 481 1.91 Kerry 308 1.22 Kildare 1423 5.65 Kilkenny 345 1.37 Laois 262 1.04 Leitrim 84 0.33 Limerick 583 2.31 Longford 285 1.13 Louth 776 3.08 Mayo 570 2.26 Meath 804 3.19 Monaghan 530 2.1 Offaly 479 1.9 Roscommon 337 1.34 Sligo 128 0.51 Tipperary 540 2.14 Waterford 154 0.61 Westmeath 671 2.66 Wexford 216 0.86 Wicklow 670 2.66