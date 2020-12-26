Covid-19 infection rates vary greatly across Tipperary

The Carrick-on-Suir Local Electoral Area had a significantly higher Covid-19 infection rate than other parts of Tipperary over the last fortnight.

In the 14 days until Monday, the Carrick area reported 44 new cases and an infection rate of 226 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s followed by Thurles on 119 cases per 100,000 people, Newport on 92 and Cashel-Tipperary on 88.

The Nenagh area had 33 cases per 100,000 people, and Clonmel on 21.

The Cahir area is the bottom of the list in Tipperary with fewer than five new cases in the area over the last fortnight.